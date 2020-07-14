The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 8
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 28. Need to store eggs on ice. Need to document time food left at room temperature. Need to use food approved containers. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Ned to work on date-labeling. Need chlorine test strips. Do not block hand sink. Needs soap and paper towels at back hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to repaint shelves. Live roach. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not store knife between counter and tabletop. Need to label bulk containers of salt and sugar. Need to sanitize tables and chairs. Need to repair vent in men’s restroom. Need to clean fans and vents. Need hand wash sign at hand sink by three-comp sink.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 27. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Do not use towels to cover food. 0 ppm in sanitizer bucket. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to keep oyster tags on file. Live roaches. Do not use tape on broken utensils. Need to clean ice machine. Dead roaches. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Do not store utensils between wall and three-comp sink. Need to label large containers of flour and salt. Doors need to be cleaned. Need air vent in restroom. Need to replace weather strip on back door. Need to clean restroom.
Holiday Inn Express, 111 Huvar St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Fridge not holding temperature. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need to date-label items. Need test strips. Need 2020 permit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
CVS/pharmacy No. 7006, 325 S. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Expired medication. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Expired permit. Need trash can with lid in restroom.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Cannot use over-the-counter rodent pesticide. Need current food handlers certificate. Rodent droppings. Need to repair floor tile.
Hampton Inn, 7006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need test strips.
PoJo’s, 815 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit.
Scully’s Sports Bar and Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need chlorine test strips.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 North, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Holiday Inn Express, 2629 State Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Smolik’s, 523 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Garfield Shooting Club, Garfield; Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 35 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
M and M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected June 29 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected July 6 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.