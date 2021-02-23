The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 19
Dollar General No. 16658, 3034 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Dented canned goods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current water sample. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to clean dairy cooler shelf. Vent fan not working in men's restroom.
Josie's Mexican Food, 610 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 9. Raw chicken placed over shrimp. Mechanical dishwasher not reaching proper hot temperature. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need sign at handwash sink.
KB's BBQ Mobile Unit, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Needs hot and cold water to properly wash hands. Generator was malfunctioning. No water at the hand sink.
Snappy's Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. No hot water at three-compartment sink. No hot water at handwash sink. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
The Shack, 314 W. Broadway St., Seadrift; Aunt Jo's BBQ, 5303 US Highway 77-S, Victoria; KB's, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
KB's BBQ Mobile Unit, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria, inspected Feb. 11 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 11 with all violations corrected.
