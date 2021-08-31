The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 25
Grab-N-Go, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Demerits: 36. Kitchen coolers not holding 41 degrees or below. Need documentation on times for hot hold foods. Food stored longer than four hours in coolers not holding 41 degrees or below. Standing grey water outside the store. Mop sink not draining. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need pesticide receipts on hand. Need to date-label all food in coolers. Need a working thermometer in glass cooler in kitchen. Need current permit. Need to place ice scoop on clean sanitized surface. Need to clean non-food contact surfaces. Service sink may only be used for mop sink. Need to clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces and throughout the store. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store boxes of foods 6 inches off the ground. Need to defrost under cold water or in cooler. Need to label front of dry goods containers. Need to clean inside and outside of coolers. Need to seal any holes. Need to replace any missing ceiling tiles.
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 20. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands properly. Need to fix water leak at hand sink near ice machine. Need a certified food manager. Need hot water at ice machine hand sink. Gnats and flies in dry storage area and kitchen. Need new sanitizer test strips. Rat droppings in dry storage area. Need to clean soda nozzles. Need to clean areas around and behind deep fryers. Need to replace broken or missing ceiling and floor tiles.
Estella’s Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 18. Need to cover foods in freezer. Do not store raw meat over ready-to-eat foods. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label items. Need thermometers in coolers. Need current food permit. Need to clean vent hood. Rat droppings. Need to clean grease on wall and floor. Need to repair hole in ceiling.
Joe’s Fina Station, U.S. 87, Placedo. Demerits: 15. Cooler not holding below 41 degrees or below. Hot food not in proper hot holding temperature. Hot water at dish wash not 120 degrees or above. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label items. Expired food permit.
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. 0ppm. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need water throughout mobile unit. Do not block hand wash sink. Do not place articles on food.
Backwoods Soul Food, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to wash hands in between tasks and before applying gloves. Need to store any insecticide cans outside of the mobile unit. Need to repair leak under the three-compartment sink. Hand sink needs to stay open and accessible at all times.
Dollar General Store No. 19529, 7419 Old Highway Road, Inez. Demerits: 7. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need thermometers. Expired food permit. Need to post last inspection.
P.A.G.A. Lounge, 1205 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs one certified food manager. Needs a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Needs a mop sink.
Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need current certified food manager. Need current food handler certificates. Need to replace missing floor tiles. Restroom needs covered trash can. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Needs sanitizer test strips. Need to clean Frigidaire cooler. Need to weather-strip window holding the window unit.
Lone Star Inn Best Western, 310 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 5. Water temperature below requirement. Corrected on site. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store all wet towels in sanitizer.
Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to cover all food in freezer. Need to clean ice machine.
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Need to cover foods in cooler. Do not store raw foods over ready-to-eat foods. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
The Morales Store, 10191 N. SH 111, Edna. Demerits: 4. Need to fix plumbing at mop sink. Need to cover mop sink. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor.
Linda T’s Fresh Shrimp & Bait, 106 S. Seventh St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need test strips.
Yoakum ISD Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need to label chemical bottles. Employee drinks need a lid and straw.
Industrial High School, 511 Fifth St., Vanderbilt. Demerits: 3.
Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Conner’s Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 2.
Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
First Presbyterian Church Outdoor Cook House, 302 N. Mc Leod St., Cuero; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna Junior High School, 505 W. Gayle St., Edna; H-E-B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna; Love’s Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Edna; St. Agnes Catholic Church, 506 N. Allen St., Edna; Ganado Independent School District Cafeteria, 510 W. Rogers St., Ganado; The Shack, Farm-to-Market Roads 616 & 238, LaSalle; Polar Express, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Port O’Connor; The Shack, 314 W. Broadway Ave., Seadrift; T’s Kitchen-Main Street Food, 102 E. Bay Ave., Seadrift; Industrial Elementary East, 511 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Junior High School, No. 3 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria; First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 554, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road, Victoria; Liberty Academy, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; O’Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria; Patti Welder School, 1604 E. North St., Victoria; River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Victoria; St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria; Sweet Dreamz Bakery, Mobile Unit, Victoria; VISD Torres Elementary, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; White As Snow, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Yoakum High School, Wimberly Street, Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Blvd., Lolita, inspected Aug. 17 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 23 with all violations corrected.
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 23 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 24 with most violations corrected.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected Aug. 17 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 23 with most violations corrected.
Baymont Inn & Suites Victoria, 8107 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Aug. 18 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 23 with most violations corrected.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, inspected Aug. 16 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 23 with most violations corrected.
Walmart Sandwich Shop No. 68363, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 9 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 24 with most violations corrected.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St., Yoakum, inspected Aug. 9 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 20 with most violations corrected.
