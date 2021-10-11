The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 6
Church's Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 24. Hot-hold foods not holding 135 degrees. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak under the handwashing sink. Need one certified food manager. Need to display certified food manager certificate visible to public. Need to keep records of monthly pesticide. Need sanitizer test strips. Needs current food permit. Need to clean dead roaches. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet wiping cloths inside sanitizer bucket. Need to weather strip back door.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 15. Hot food not holding 135 degrees. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need paper towels. Do not block hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Need to place beef jerky tongs in a sanitized container.
Quick Stop Food Store, 102 E. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Need to label bags of ice. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. No hot or cold water available at mop sink. Need to label packaged food. Need to date-label Deli Express sandwiches. No hot or cold water available at hand sink near ice machine. Need paper towels in employee restroom.
Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 13. Need to document food left out. Do not store food in thank you bags. Need to date-label items. Do not block hand wash sink. Need paper towels at hand sink. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Lighthouse Café, 2090 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for items at room temperature. Need to protect all items in food storage. Need current certified food manager certification. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label product outside of original container.
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Freezer reading above required temperature. Need to cover all items in food storage. Need to date-label all prepped items. Flies.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 7. 0ppm. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need soap in restroom.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to keep documentation on food left out. Need to keep food covered.
Speedy Stop No. 115, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Improper hot holding temperature. Need sign at hand wash sink. Need to store roller tongs in sanitized container.
Snappy's No. 6, 710 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 5. Deli products need use-by date. Need to clean ice machine. Need a trash can with lid in restroom.
Family Dollar No. 32365, 504 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit.
South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager.
Times Market No. 105, 312 E. Travis St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need to label bags of ice. Need hand wash sink in ice bagging area.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Do not cover tortillas with towels. Need a splash guard at hand sink. Need to label all food containers.
Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to label chemical bottles. Need handwashing sign at men's restroom.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Dick's Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway Ave., Seadrift. Demerits: 3.
Lucky's Kitchen & More, 107 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 2.
Busy-Bee's Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero; St. Michael's Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero; Stripes Store 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Tilley's Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture St., Cuero; Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero; 4-H Clover Café, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; Edna Little League (MEC Location), 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; St. Agnes Catholic Church, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; Dollar General No. 14371, 308 N. 3rd St., Ganado; Broadway Grocery, 205 Broadway, Nordheim; Pfeifer Bar-B-Que, Mobile Unit, Nordheim; Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Pit Devil BBQ, 503 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Arnold's, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A UHV, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; Citizens Medical Center - Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Dairy Treet, 3802 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Dollar General No. 11674, 5780 SW Moody St., Victoria; Kountry Bakery of Victoria (Main), 6005 N. Main St., Victoria; Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria; Organic Emporium, 2918 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Papa John's Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Box Coffee Bar, 202 S. Main St., Victoria; The Soup Pot, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Whataburger No. 10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Aro's Tacos To Go, 207 Lawrence St., Yoakum; Dollar General No. 3448, 304 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Mayo's Tacos, 404 Dunn St., Yoakum; Lowe's Super S No. 157, 1707 W. Main St., Yorktown; Yorktown Subway, 342 E. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Domino's Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway, Suite A, Cuero, inspected Sept. 27 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 4 with most violations corrected.
The Green Table, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected Sept. 27 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 30 with most violations corrected.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 18 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 5 with most violations corrected.
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 5 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 6 with most violations corrected.
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 22 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 1 with most violations corrected.
