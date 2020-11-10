The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 4
Taqueria “La Frontera”, 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Eggs out at room temperature. Need to keep on ice or provide time documentation. Need to use food-grade approved paper to cover ready-made tortillas. Need one certified food manager. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need to supply hand sink with paper towels. Employees need hair restraints. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to use proper defrosting methods. Needs a first aid kit.
Broadway Shell, 1326 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Expired food product. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to sanitize scoop container. Need employee hand wash signs in restroom.
Dollar General No. 11674, 5780 SW Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Dented and damaged cans. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Cannot wash hands properly. Hot water unavailable at handwashing sinks. Need covered trashcan in women’s restroom.
7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 S. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Hot food item not in proper holding temperature. Need to date-label items. Need current permit. Do not block handwash sink. Need to post current inspection forms.
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need sanitizer set up at dishwasher. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Flies. Hand sink blocked.
The Cast Iron Kettle, LLC, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 9. Cookies need ingredient label. Need to date-label items. Need to store food product six inches off floor. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to store single-serve articles six inches off floor. Need to label all food containers. Do not store or place tools with food products.
Chili’s Bar & Grill, 5004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover all items in the walk-in cooler. Need to cover all items in tabletop. Dishes stored in the hand sink. Need paper towels at bar hand sink. Need to clean trays in cooler. Need to clean cooler shelves. Need to store paper products six inches off of the floor.
Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Hairnet needs to be worn with visor. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Arnold’s, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Walk-in cooler needs to hold 41 degrees or below. Need one certified food manager. All other employees need food handlers.
Golden Boy Corrals, 5102 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to fix leak at prep sink. Need a certified food manager. Employees in food prep area need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Sanitizer concentration incorrect. Dish in hand sink. Need to clean ice machine.
BBQ Shack / Alibi, 909 US Highway 77 Alt., Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on site. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store Raid outside of establishment. Corrected on site. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food.
Skillet’s, 2090 Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Do not wash hands at three-compartment sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Cannot have phones in prep area.
Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager for kitchen and wait staff. Need to date-label items in cooler. Need to store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket.
5 D Steakhouse, 632 West Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 5. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need cold water at handwash sink.
Yorktown Subway, 342 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Do not block hand sink.
La Antigua, 737 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Do not place dishes in handwash sink. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need lids on food containers.
Walgreen’s No. 2636, 2701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Dented cans. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Spec’s Liquor No. 67, 5108 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
The “Other” Store No. 2, 1409 N.E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Yoli’s Chill-N-Grill, 26 Market St., Bloomington; Barry’s Cajun Food, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 Highway 72 W, Cuero; Cicada Catering Company, 209 Private Road 2841, Edna; South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna; St. Agnes Catholic Church, 506 N. Allen St., Edna; Bar B Q To Go, 107 West York St., Ganado; Ganado Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado; James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita; Edgar & Gladys’ Café, Highway 72/300 Front St., Nordheim; Calvin R. Anderle, 1242 East Maxwell Ditch Road, Port Lavaca; Pizza Hut — Port Lavaca, 425 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Boulevard, Port Lavaca; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Cicada Catering Company, 117 Sherwood Drive, Victoria; Clean Plate, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Clean Plate Commissary, 1704 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Community Action Committee, 4011 Halsey St., Victoria; Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Dockside Boiling Pot, 5209 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Greatwood Homes of Victoria, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Greatwood Homes of Victoria-Memory Care, 9606 B NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander Drive, Victoria; KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria; The Nutrition Place, 1907 E. Red River St., Victoria; Twin Pines North Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Victoria; VISD Food Service, 102 Profit Drive, Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 0330, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum; 5 D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 West Main St., Yorktown; Yorktown Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown;Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Pump N Munch, 1106 East Highway 59, Ganado, inspected Oct. 21 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 3 with most violations corrected.
The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 27 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 30 with most violations corrected.
Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected Oct. 27 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 2 with most violations corrected.
Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Avenue, Westhoff, inspected Oct. 27 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 2 with all violations corrected.
5 D Steakhouse, 632 West Main St., Yorktown, inspected Oct. 30 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 30 with most violations corrected.
