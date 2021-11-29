The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Nov. 23.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 26. Salsa needs time documentation; shelf debris fell into food. Store sliced produce in food approved containers; cover all foods in coolers; no over-the-counter bug spray; need certified food manager and bodily fluid kit; need certified food handlers certificate for all kitchen staff; date label all foods in coolers; need test strips; clean ice machine; dead pests; need scoop with handle for bins; clean grease build up near fryer; restroom vent fans not working.
Dollar General No. 19696, 1402 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Milk cooler reads 38°; freezer reads below 0°; outdated yogurt, milk and medication; need an employee health and personal hygiene policy book; need a bodily fluid kit; need thermometers in coolers; need hot water in restroom; need first aid kit;
J & T One Stop, 514 Margie Tewmey, Magnolia Beach. Demerits: 12. Expired food; need thermometers, need test strips; need hand wash sink; clean ice machine; store food off floor; store pizza spatula in a sanitized container; need trash can with lid in restroom.
Bebotyboo, dba Andy's Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton, Cuero. Demerits: 9. Time documentation on eggs; do not use thank you bags to store food; date label food items; wash and sanitize pickle tongs.
Taqueria "La Frontera," 811 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Table top prep station across from steamtable, sausage, pico, etc., 47 degrees; leak under three-compartment sink; store wet wash cloths inside sanitizer bucket; weather strip back door.
Marble Slab Creamery, 6362 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Leak at three-compartment sink; gnats; need hand soap at back kitchen sink; loose tiles under three-compartment sink.; repair or replace cracked hand sink.
7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 U.S. 77 S., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Expired medicines; need current food handlers for employees; store items 6 inches off the floor; need scoop with handle for flour.
The Texan No. 8, 3402 SH 185, Victoria. Demerits: 6, Hot holding not at proper temperature; document time food left out.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Clean ice machine; dead roaches; store food items 6 inches off floor; fix floor tiles; repair vent in restroom.
Snax Max No. 13, 2002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Date label Deli Express items; need test strips; need proper lighting in kitchen area;
Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need health and hygiene handbook.
Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro no. 163, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Clean ice machine.
Cuero's Copper Inn, 2127 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Store food products/ items 6 inches off floor; post certified food manager and last inspection visible to the public.
Domino's Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent, Victoria. Demerits:1. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
Barry's Cajun Food Mobile Unit, Cuero; Daule Municipal Building, 107 Bridge St., Cuero; DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak, Cuero; Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca; ABC Child Development Center Inc., 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria; Chick-fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway, Ste.155, Victoria; Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway No. 8800, Victoria; Jim's Big Burger, 102 Glascow St., Victoria; Little Caesar's No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; M & M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; Pizza Hut No. 39162, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea, Victoria; Trebol Island, 6801 N. Navarro St. Ste. A, Victoria; Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria; Kristin's Kookie House & Boutique, 143 E. Main St., Yorktown; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections:
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Oct. 11 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 19, no hot water at the mop sink.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria. Inspected in June with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Nov.18 all violations corrected.
Frances Marie's Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Inspected Nov. 15 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 19, table top temperature corrected; 2-drawer cooler not holding 41 degrees. follow up needed.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Inspected Nov. 17 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 22 with most violations corrected.
Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent, Victoria. Inspected Nov. 16 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 22 with all violations corrected.
Victoria's Kitchen, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Inspected Oct. 22 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 19, mop sink leak has been corrected, mop sink drain not draining.
