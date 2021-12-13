The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 8
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Hot holding not in compliance. Need to document time food left out. Do not store food under equipment. Need an employee health and person hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store scoop with handles up.
Magic Asian Cuisine, 101 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need to document time food left out. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label. Need thermometers. Do not block hand sink.
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover food in glass cooler. Need to store eggs 6 inches off the floor. Need to store eggs at proper temperature. Need to date-label food in glass cooler.
Roma's Italian Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to date-label. Employees need to wear hair net or ball cap. Need to defrost in cooler or under running water. Need scoops with handles. Need lights at food prep area. Need to keep back door closed.
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Hot holding not in proper temperature range. Need to document time food left out. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers for all kitchen staff.
Bella Tavola of Cuero, 213 N., Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 9. Chicken must be stored on bottom shelf. Need food handlers for kitchen staff. Need to date-label foods. Need to replace test strips.
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 9. Need a certified food manager. Need to keep current certified food handler certificates onsite. Gnats in restroom. Need to clean ice machine. Need to wear ball cap or hairnet.
Denny's Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Table top in kitchen and wait station not holding 41 degrees or below. Mechanical dish washer not reaching proper temperature. Need to clean ice machine.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to store chemicals in a designated area away from paper goods. Can not use card board in the walk-in. Employees need to wear hair restraints when preparing food. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off the floor. Need a covered trashcan in women's restroom.
Walden's Mini Market, 6098 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need certified food manager. Need test strips. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to label sanitizer buckets. Need paper towels at back hand sink. Need to keep hand sink free of all items. Need a scoop with handle for sugar. Need to repair hole in wall near back hand sink.
Aunt Di's Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Dishwasher needs to reach 120 degrees or higher. Gnats. Need to clean light covers in food prep areas.
Niki's Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to cover foods stored in cooler. Need test strips.
Beverage Wall, 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen (Red River), 2801 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite E, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Taco Bell No. 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna; Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Scully's Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca; Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple St., Port O'Connor; Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor; Big Vic Truck Stop, 4507 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Little Caesar's No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital, 101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital North, 102 Medical Drive Victoria; Sam's Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Spec's Liquor No. 67, 5108 N. Navarro St., Victoria; VISD Food Service, 102 Profit St., Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 119, 1218 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria, inspected Dec. 6 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 8 with all violations corrected.
Taqueria "La Frontera," 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 19 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 7 with most violations corrected.
