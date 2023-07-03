The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING June 28.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Do not store containers on top of lettuce. Cover food in cooler. Date label. Clean ice machine in drink station and kitchen. Do not store jackets or aprons on top of food. Wiping cloths need to be in sanitizer bucket. Pot of oil on floor. Thaw food properly. Scoops need to have handle stored up. Clean vent in restroom. Weather stripping needs to be fixed at back door.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline road, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Ice bags need proper labeling. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene book; Need one certified food manager. Deli Express sandwiches need a use-by date, 7 day max. Need thermometer in coolers.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 12. Food needs to be covered. Certified food manager needed on duty. Date items in the cooler. Need paper towels at hand washing sink. Food and supplies must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Thaw properly under cold running water or store in refrigerator. Need scoop with handle.
Bright Stars Learning Academy, 402 E. Guadalupe St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Store chemicals in a designated area. Fix leak under the 3-compartment sink. Needs one certified food manager license. Store paper goods off the floor.
Smoko's Victoria, 5903 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need current certified food manager. Do not store items in 3-compartment sink. Store cleaning cloth properly. Store cups 6 inches off the floor. Replace the ceiling tiles in the restroom.
Texas Star, 1749 W. Austin St, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Certified food manager needed at all hours of operation. Deli products need a use-by date. Clean ice machine and water leaking underneath.
Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. sanitizer test strips needed for 3-compartment sink. Food permit must be valid and current.
Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need bodily fluid kit. Clean ice machine.
Pizza Hut No. 39165, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Hand sink must be properly supplied with paper towels.
The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Certified food manager needed at all hours of operation.
Para Vida Wellness, 1405 E. Airline Road Ste. A, Victoria. Demerits: 1. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket.
My Father's House Church, 600 Evers St., Cuero; 3 Potrillos Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna; Dos Hermanos Mexican Café, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, mobile unit, Edna; Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, mobile unit, Ganado; Lucky's Kitchen & More, 107 E. York St., Ganado; Placedo Volunteer Fire Department, 284 S. Williams St., Placedo; Cathy's, mobile unit, Port Lavaca; Levi's Daiquiris To-Go, 113 SH 35 N. Port Lavaca; Rancho Agaves, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Whites BBQ - Food Truck, mobile unit, Port Lavaca; Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Dickey's BBQ Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., Ste. C, Victoria; Garden Café, 101 Medical Drive, Victoria; Heart Rock Café / CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria; Lucky's Kitchen & More, mobile unit, Victoria; McDonald's No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St., Victoria; McDonald's No. 4028, 2701 Houston Highway, Victoria; Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria; The Grind, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Demerits: 0
Re-inspection
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Inspected June 13 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected June 23, temperature violation has been corrected. Will continue to work on other violations.
Sammy's In-N-Out, 2602 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Inspected May 1 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected June 23 with all violations corrected.