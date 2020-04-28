The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 22
Sakura Victoria, 6306 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Chicken in cooler at 51 degrees. Right sushi table top at 47 degrees. Items in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard chicken that has not cooled properly for longer than four hours. Need to cover all foods stored in walk-in. Need to store raw shrimp below cooked foods. Need to label bleach bucket. Need to store chemicals below food prep table. Need to date-label foods stored in walk-in. Hand sink needs paper towels. Need to store food bins 6 inches off the ground.
Super Stop, 2006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Need to date-label deli sandwiches. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap at hand sink in the restroom. Need paper towels at hand sink and in the restroom. Need to clean ice machine. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface. Display last inspection form.
Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to keep time documented on food kept at room temperature. Need to label bleach bucket. Need to fix leak at three-comp sink. Need current food permit. Need to seal or paint shelves. Need to store bags of flour, rice and box of potatoes 6 inches off the floor. Scoops need handles. Need to fix or seal any openings in storage area and screen door. Need to post certified food manager.
Sharda Food Store No. 2, 1403 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Expired Lunchables. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Need a mop sink. Need current food handlers certificates. Need thermometer. Need test strips.
Victoria’s Café 2, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to document time eggs left out at room temperature. Need to store potatoes 6 inches off floor. Need to fix leak at three-comp sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store medication away from food prep area. Scoops need handles. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor.
Frances Marie’s Restaurant and Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Drawer cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need time documentation on foods in drawer cooler. Need time documentation on foods in glass cooler by the drive-thru window. Migali cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Cannot use Migali cooler to store food. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. All product in freezer must be stored 6 inches off the ground. Employee restroom needs soap. Employee restroom needs a covered trash can.
The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Hot foods not holding 135 degrees. Need to document time on food left at room temperature. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Scoops need handles. Need to label large containers of flour and mixture.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to store raw fish below produce. Need to date-label foods stored in cooler. May not use card board boxes to store food. Need to store bag of onions 6 inches off the floor.
Papa John’s Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees handling food. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net.
Mi Tierra Mexican Food, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Hand sink needs to be free of items. Mop sink needs to be free items.
Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria; KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Rosebud, 102 S. Main St., Victoria; Super Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., No. 212, Victoria; The Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria; The Fry Shack, 2441 Burroughsville Road, Victoria; Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Victoria County 4-H Activity Center, 259 Bachelor Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
