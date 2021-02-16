The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 10
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Need to keep time and temperature logs on items left at room temperature. Need to store raw meats correctly. Need to cover all items in coolers. Sanitizer too low at dishwasher. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. Gnats. Need to keep items out of hand sink. Need to clean inside ice machines. Need to store all wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need previous inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager certification visible to the public.
Vera Cruz, 3110 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to use food grade approved bags to store food. Need to label spray bottles. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need to renew all food handlers. Need to designate an area for personal items. Need to store wet cleaning towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to store all paper goods 6 inches off the ground.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 12. Expired products. Dented products. Need to date-label deli items. Need to stock hand sink with appropriate supplies. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employee items need to be separated and labeled “personal.” Need to label items out of original container. Need light shields over food prep area.
Raven’s At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Peppers and box of food are in unsound condition and expired. Need to cover and store foods properly. Need to date-label items. Need to clean racks in walk-in. Need to replace cutting boards. Need to clean kitchen. Need to clean walk-in.
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to store raw chicken below other items. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off the floor. Need certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips.
Elmcroft of Victoria, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need current food permit. Need to clean ice machine. Rodent droppings. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to replace missing base boards. Floors need to be easily cleanable. Need to clean kitchen floors.
Dos Hermanos Mexican Café, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to wash hands in between tasks. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need to wear hair restraints in kitchen.
Frontier Bar B Que, 608 N. East St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to cover items in walk-in. Need to date-label items. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor.
Schlotzsky’s, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need sanitizer test strips. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets in food prep area.
Bush’s Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need current food handler certificates. Need to clean ice machine. Need scoops with handles.
Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need to store raw meat correctly. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.
J’s Burger, 213 W. Grande Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need to store raw meat correctly. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need to renew all food handlers certificates. Need to add consumer advisory to new menu.
Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Sanitizer concentration incorrect. Need to separate employee items from items intended for public consumption.
Pizza Hut — Wingstreet No. 23459, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees or higher. Need paper towels in men’s restroom.
Marlin’s Playhouse, 105 Ward St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Tokyo Gardens Catering (inside H-E-B No. 712), 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Lolita ChuckWagon, 808 Walnut St., Lolita. Demerits: 2.
Anchored in Love, 220 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Faith Academy, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
BCFS Education Services Cuero Head Start, 312 Dunn St., Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights, Cuero; Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd., Cuero; Palacios Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna; BCFS Education Services Port Lavaca Head Start, 424 S. Seadrift St., Port Lavaca; BCFS Education Services Trinity Head Start, 1104 E. Trinity St., Victoria; City Harvest Church, 2802 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 554, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Jerusalem Family Praise Center, 208 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1694, 7609 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; The Texas Zoo Coyote Canteen, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 Highway 77-A, Yoakum; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph’s School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero, inspected Feb. 3 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 10 with most violations corrected.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 North, Port Lavaca, inspected Jan. 29 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 5 with most violations corrected.
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt, inspected Jan. 20 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 5 with most violations corrected.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria, inspected Jan. 27 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 4 with all violations corrected.
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina, 391 Victoria Mall, Victoria, inspected Jan. 26 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 10 with most violations corrected.
Chick-Fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 25 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 10 with all violations corrected.
Dollar General No. 7474, 701 S. Moody St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 27 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8 with most violations corrected.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria, inspected Jan. 22 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8 with most violations corrected.
Mc Donald’s No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 27 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8 with violations corrected.
Pizza Hut No. 022652, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 1 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8 with all violations corrected.
Schlotzsky’s, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 4 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 9 with most violations corrected.
TGH Entertainment, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected Jan. 21 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 10 with most violations corrected.
Ventura’s Tamales & Specialties, 702 E. Water St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 22 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected Fe. 8 with violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.