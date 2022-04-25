The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 20
Los Rios Mexican Grill & Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 23. Eggs out at room temperature. Need to cover all foods when storing. Dishwasher machine 0 ppm. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need to store chemicals in a designated area. Needs pesticide records. Need to seal any wood in the storage room. Need to clean any evidence of insect contamination. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels inside a sanitizer bucket. Need to clean kitchen.
Rosie's Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 20. Hand sink needs to be free of items and have access at all times. Employees drinks need lid and straw. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label all products not in original packaging. All employees working must have a food handlers permit within 30 days of employment. Live gnats in back room. Need test strips. Must have certified food manager working at all shifts.
The "Other" Store No. 2, 1409 N.E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Coca Cola cooler not holding proper cold temperature. Need to clean ice machine. Expired deli product. 0ppm. Not performing dish washing three-step process. Need to date-label deli products with use-by date. Need test strips. Need to place pickle tongs in a sanitized container. Need to clean outside of ice maker. Need to install air vent in restroom.
Emiliano's Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 15. Need to cover all items in coolers. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need to store all products 6 inches off the floor. Do not use cardboard on floors or cooler. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Prep cooler across from grill area far left temperature above 41 degrees. Cooler front kitchen with both sauces above 41 degrees. Need a certified food manager.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 14. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to fix plumbing issues. Need to repair leak at mop sink. Need food handler certifications printed and available onsite. Evidence of live roaches. Evidence of dead roaches.
Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 12. Expired deli product. Need to store towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to replace broken door on ice machine. Need to clean bottom of hot holding box. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to place food tongs in a sanitized container.
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Small Kenmore half and half not reaching 41 degrees or below. Mechanical dishwasher 100 degrees. Needs one certified food manager. Need a food handler license for employees. Need to fix paper towel dispenser.
Roma's Italian Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to fix leak at the three-compartment sink. Need to fix leak at the mop sink. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to take card board out of cooler drawers. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Church's Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need paper towels at hand wash sink. Need to clean and sanitize floor in walk-in freezer. Need to clean ceiling. Need to clean sign above food holding. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 U.S. 77 S., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Malfunctioning septic system. Need paper towels at front hand sink. Need to clean all evidence of insect contamination. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off the ground. Need to clean kitchen.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to date-label all product in cooler. Need to repair hole at backdoor. Need to replace glass window at backdoor. Need to clean vent hood. Need to replace broken tiles in dishwasher area. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need a first aid kit. Roaches.
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler. All surfaces must be easily cleanable nonabsorbent.
Stir Soda Shoppe, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Need soap and towels at hand sink. Need a hand wash sign for employees above hand sink.
Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to cover all food in coolers. Need to date-label all food in coolers when not in the original packaging. Cannot have cardboard on floors.
Giggles & Grins Childcare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat foods. Need a certified food manager on duty at all hours of operation.
The Lucky Lounge, 1109 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need hot water readily available at three-compartment sink. Need hot water readily available at mop sink.
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 5. Do not wash hands in three-compartment sink. Shelves must be easily cleanable. Need to store food products 6 inches off floor.
Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager on all shifts. Need to keep hand sink clear of items.
Vallet Packing House, 3035 Farm-to-Market Road 822, Edna. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need a current food permit.
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar St., Point Comfort. Demerits: 4. Need to store products 6 inches off floor. Need to clean air filters in ceiling. Need a lid on trash cans in bathrooms. Need an employee hand wash sign in men's restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Cannot have cardboard on floor or under grills.
Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero. Demerits: 3.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios. Demerits: 3.
Cuero Subway, 2104 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 2.
The City Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen No. 14142, 1202 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerit: 1.
Scully's Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Bush's Chicken - Cuero, 601 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero Pecan House, 104 W. S. Railroad St., Cuero; Cuero's Copper Inn, 2127 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Smolik's, 523 S. Esplanade, Cuero; U & I Donuts, 410 Broadway St., Cuero; China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna; Babies & Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca; Wal-Mart Super Center Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd, Port Lavaca; Domino's Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Family Dollar No. 32077, 1606 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Eddy Packing Co., Inc., 404 Airport Road, Yoakum; Yorktown Country Club, 471 Country Club Lane, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Hawaii Poke & Ramen, 5206 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected April 5 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected April 20 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.