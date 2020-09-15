The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 9
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to clean ice machine. 0° temp. no sanitizing process in place. Need hot water. Employees need to wear hair net or ball cap. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to place single-serve articles six inches off floor.
CherryBerry Frozen Yogurt, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 500, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Quat sanitizer concentration too strong. No current certified food manager. Employees do not have food handler certificates. Need an allergen label for nuts. Need to clean spouts on condiment wall stations.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Tabletop bottom 46 degrees. Hot water in restroom 84 degrees, needs to be 100 degrees. Need test strips. Need paper towels in restroom.
Family Table Restaurant, 1102 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Sanitizer concentration too low in three-compartment sink and buckets. Need current food handler certificates. Need a mop sink. Need employee hand wash sign in restrooms.
Sonic Drive In No. 3751, 706 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Flies and gnats. Need to clean the ice machine. Do not store cellphones on prep tables. Need to refill first aid kit.
Black Gold Inn, 207 U.S. 77A N, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need to post dish washing procedures. Need to install a hand sink.
Frontier Bar B Que Inc., 608 N. E. St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
The Texas Zoo Coyote Canteen, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
The Morales Store, 10191 N. SH 111, Edna; First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria; Sweet Dreamz Bakery, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 3102 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; J’s Burger, 213 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Snappy’s Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph’s School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna, inspected Sept. 2 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 8 with all violations corrected.
Love’s Travel Stop No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna, inspected Sept. 1 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 4 with most violations corrected.
Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway, No. 8800, Victoria, inspected Aug. 31 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 3 with most violations corrected.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Sept. 5 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 8 with no violations corrected.
