The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 29
Daniel's Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 25. Hot holding not in compliance. Need to document time food left out. Need to cover foods in walk-in. Do not store tortillas in trash bags. 0 ppm. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Need to date-label. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Do not store cooked food next to hand wash sink. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store handles up. Need to weather strip back door. Need to clean spider webs in utensils storage.
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 SH185 S., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Hot holding not in compliance. Need address labels on ice bags. Need to date-label. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball caps. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Pizza Hut-Yoakum No. 22646, 1201 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 11. Dishwasher reading below required sanitizer concentration. Need food handler certifications available at time of inspection. Need to adequately stock hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public. Need to post current food permit visible to the public.
Dollar General No. 3091, 1141 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need mop sink access.
The Green Table, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Improper cold hold. Need to wash hands before glove use and in between task. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for items at room temperature. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer.
Froggy's Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Walk-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to clean ice machine.
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Do not use thank you bags for food storage. Need to store ice scoop handle up. Need to store forks with handles up.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to store medication in a separate area away from food prep. Employee drinks need a lid and straw.
Domino's Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway St., Suite A, Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Little Saints Preschool, 111 E. Alexander St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Pizza Hut - Edna No. 22649, 803 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
The Cast Iron Kettle, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 2.
Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Organic Emporium, 105 C L Duckett Drive, Suite C, Cuero; Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, 310 N. East St., Edna; Ganado Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado; It Doesn't Matter, 612½ W. Devers Ave., Ganado; Oma's Mobile Morsels, 2049 Fisher Smith Road, Port Lavaca; Cobra Den, 5th St., Vanderbilt; 7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria; Double Dave's Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Schorlemmer Elementary - VISD, 2564 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Frigid Frog of Victoria, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Snappy's Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero, inspected Sept. 20 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 27 with most violations corrected.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna, inspected Sept. 23 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 25 with all violations corrected.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 18 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 24 with most violations corrected.
Chick-fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 20 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 23 with most violations corrected.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected Sept. 21 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 24 with all violations corrected.
Ling's Fusion Cuisine, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 179, Victoria, inspected Sept. 21 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 24 with most violations corrected.
5D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Sept. 9 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 27 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.