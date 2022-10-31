The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Oct. 26.
Conner's Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 16. Clean ice machine. Do not use trash bags to cover food. No over-the-counter bug spray. Pastries need an ingredient label. Use by date label on deli. Date label food. Need paper towels at hand wash sink, signage needed. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Dairy Queen, 1202 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 14. Cover foods in cooler. Need health handbook. Need certified food manager on duty. No paper towels at hand sink. No cellphones in food prep area. Cover celling with tiles, wall must be easily cleanable. No paper towels in restroom. Need first aid kit.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 11. Small refrigerator not holding. Recommend discarding any PH Foods. Renew food handlers’ certificate. Hand sink has no faucet. Replace missing ceiling tile. Follow up inspection the next day, new faucet added, minor leak below hand sink
Snax Max No. 13, 2002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Product not in good condition. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certifications. Label all packaged products. Date label products.
A J ' s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Cannot store pesticide in facility No evidence of pest. Repair panel walls in storage
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill, 300 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Date label items in coolers. Label food containers. Need scoops for dry food bins.
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna. Demerits: 3. Refrigerator temp needs to be 41° or below.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Cover foods in cooler.
Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Leak at hand sink
Greek Bros. Mobile, mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Pizza Hut No. 39162, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2
Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, mobile unit, Edna; Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua; Cicada Catering Company, 1005 S. Wells, Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells, Edna; Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 Martin Luther King St., Edna; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Bright Star Academy, 208 W. Putnam St., Ganado; Ganado Donuts, 1303 SH 172, Ganado; Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, mobile unit, Ganado; Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, mobile unit, Lolita; Calvin R. Anderle, 1242 E. Maxwell Ditch Road, Port Lavaca; The Sanity Mug, 146 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Twin Dolphin Cinemas, 152 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Clean Plate, mobile unit, Victoria; Clean Plate Commissary, 1704 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Greek's 205, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria; J Welch Farms Winery, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria; Kidversity, DBA- It's a Small World Nursery School, 1001 Manor Drive, Victoria; Uncle Mac's Almost Famous Grub, mobile unit, Victoria; Aro's Tacos To Go, 207 Lowrence St., Yoakum; Jo's Daiquiri & Beverage, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Yoakum Delights Coffee & More, 603 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum.
Re-inspection
McAlister’s Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Inspected Sept. 30 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 21, violation corrected
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected Oct. 12 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 20, all violations corrected.
Broadway Bar & Grill, 208 Broadway St., Nordheim. Inspected Oct. 12 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected on Oct. 26, violation corrected.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Inspected Sept. 21 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 22, most violations corrected. Re-inspected Oct. 19, permit suspended. Inspected Re-inspected on Oct. 20, violation corrected, OK to operate.
Habanero's Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, Inspected Sept. 21 with 33 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 20, most violations corrected, continue to work on other violations.
Omar's Bar, 1404 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Inspected on Oct. 13 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected on Oct. 20, all violations corrected.
Tex-Mex Up In Smoke, mobile unit, Victoria. Inspected Oct. 18 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 26, violation corrected.
The City Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Inspected Oct. 11 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 25, hand sink stocked with soap and paper towels, working on all other violations.
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Oct. 17 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, deep clean in kitchen and dining area completed, working on all other violations.
Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum. Sept. 7 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 26 with most violations corrected.. Re-inspected Oct. 25, violation corrected.