The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Sept. 6.
The Shack, at Farm-to-Market roads 616 & 238; Demerits: 21. 0 ppm. Need hygiene handbook. Need water well sample. Leak at the 3-compartment sink. No certified food manager; need bodily fluid kit. Need hot and cold water at 3-compartment sink. Need test strips. Expired food permit. Post last inspection.
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Tabletop refrigeration units not holding 41 degrees or below. Keep documentation for the items that need to be held on ice. Need employee health and hygiene book. Repair the water leak in the bar area. Certified food manager needed on every shift. Live roach; gnats in bar area. Clean vent hood. Clean out drain grates of food particles to avoid pests. Replace gasket on chicken cooler door.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 15. Salt and flour should not be stored / sitting on chemicals. Mechanical dishwasher sanitizer is at 0ppm. Must wash hands and change gloves between tasks. Hand sink should be accessible at all times. No personal items should be stored in mop sink. No evidence of pest shall be present. Back screen door needs to be sealed / closed.
Daniel's Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Needs bodily fluid kit. Employees need food handler certificates. Date label items in walk-in cooler. Sanitizer bucket should not be stored on the floor. All food must be 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler. Label containers that have dry food stored in them. Needs weather stripping at back door. Hand wash sign needed at hand sink.
Victoria Seafood, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Cover food in walk-in cooler. Date label items. Additional thermometers needed in refrigeration units. Surfaces need to be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Replace back door threshold sweep.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Cover food in coolers. Need current certified food manager. Need consumer warning on menus.
The "Other" Store No. 2, 1409 N.E. Water St., Demerits: 6. Date label sandwiches and burgers. Paper towels needed in restroom. Clean the frame of ice cooler.
7 Days Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St. No. 212, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cover items in refrigeration. Date opened items in refrigeration.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Tabletop is not holding proper temperature of 41 degrees. Floor tiles missing or cracked need repairs.
Lone Star Inn Best Western, 310 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 4. Date label food stored in cooler. No soap at hand wash sink.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Date mark the pastries. Clean the ice maker.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Cover prepped chicken in walk-in. Weather seal the back door.
YK Deli & Smoothie, 210 Nelson St. Ste. B, Yoakum. Demerits: 4. No over the counter pest control allowed. Use scoop with handles.
Cicada Catering Co., 1005 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3. Date label foods in walk-in cooler. Need to have beard guards when preparing food.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St. Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need certified food manager on every shift. Need to wear hairnet or cap.
Dollar General No. 3448, 304 W. Grand Ave, Yoakum. Demerits: 3. Expired product.
The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero. Demerits: 2. Keep hand sink free of items.
Pucker Up Sips & More Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Water temperature at 108 degrees at 3-compartment sink.
Little Caesar's No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Needs one certified food manager at all hours of operation. License needs to be visible to the public.
A J ' s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 1. Wall in storage room must be repaired and sealed.
Pump N Munch, 1106 East U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerit: 1. Replace ceiling tiles.
Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 1. Need scoop with handles.
Bush's Chicken - Cuero, 601 E. Broadway, Cuero; Keke Café, 1102 Esplanade, Cuero; Smolik's, 523 S. Esplanade, Cuero; Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna; Giggles & Grins Childcare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna; INK- Innovative Network of Knowledge, 2500 E. Division St., Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna; South Texas Electric Cooperative, 2849 Farm-to-Market Road 447, Nursery; Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N. E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Pam Specialty Hospital of Victoria Southeast, 2701 Hospital Drive, sixth floor, Victoria; Subway @ The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Trinity Episcopal School, 1504 N. Moody St., Victoria; East to West Market, 416 Lott St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.