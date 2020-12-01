The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 24
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 12. Need to cover foods in cooler. Slow drain at handwash sink. Need soap at hand sink. Need to replace floor tile. Need scoops with handles. Need to label food containers.
Fellowship Bible Church, 3401 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need food handler certification. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to post previous inspection visible to public.
Dick’s Food Stores Seadrift, LLC, 202 Broadway St., Seadrift. Demerits: 4. Need to store products in cooler six inches off the floor. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to fix walk-in cooler door.
The Shack, Farm-to-Market Road 616 and 238, LaSalle; Pit Devil BBQ, 503 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Garden Café, 101 Medical Drive, Victoria; Napoleon’s, 2806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Ceja’s Tacos, 212 Hickey St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 16 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 24 with most violations corrected.
Mama’s Kitchen, 31 N. Byers St., Port O’Connor, inspected Nov. 16 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 20 with all violations corrected.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway St., Seadrift, inspected Nov. 17 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 24 with most violations corrected.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 18 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 24 with most violations corrected.
Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Nov. 18 with 25 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 23 with all violations corrected.
