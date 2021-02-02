The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 27
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 39. Cooler by pretzel area is at 45 degrees. Need to discard food in cooler that has been in there while not holding 41 degrees. 0 parts per million. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to label sanitizer buckets. Need to drape up sprayer at three-compartment sink. Need hot water at hand sink in pretzel area. Gnats and black bugs in restroom. Need to date-label frozen smoothie containers when taken out of freezer. Need sanitizer test strips. Need current food permit for 2021. Need paper towels at back hand sink. Do not use cardboard in the walk-in cooler. Need to clean tabletop in pretzel area. Rodent droppings. Employees need ball cap or hairnet. Hairnet is needed with visor. Need to store personal food and drinks in a designated area in walk-in cooler. Need to store boxes six inches off floor. Need to label containers of sugar, salt and cinnamon. Need to repair exhaust fan in restroom. Need to replace baseboard and floor tiles in kitchen. Need handwashing sign in restroom. Need to post current inspection visible to public.
Ezee Store, 3801 N. Halsey St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Outdated items. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers certificates on file. Need labels for ice bags. Need to label items that are packaged. Gnats and ants. Need chemical test strips. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need toilet paper in restroom. Need a first aid kit.
Fastop Food Store No. 3, 2103 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 22. Sandwich display cooler not reaching 41 degrees or below. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need to label burritos in warmer. Need to date-label burritos in warmer. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Box of ice bags being stored in compartment sink. Need to repair hole in wall below hand sink. Need trash can with lid in restroom. Need hand washing signs.
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 20. Do not store food directly in thank you bags. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands between tasks. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Hand sink must be accessible at all times. All surfaces easily cleanable non-absorbent. All employees must wear a hairnet or ball cap. Do not store utensils in between tabletop. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 20. Need to document time on items left out at room temperature. Need employee health personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need an asterisk on menu. Cannot use cardboard on surfaces. Gnats and flies in kitchen and bathroom. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Outdated medication. Outdated eggs. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificates. Need use-by dates on items taken out of the freezer and stored in the refrigerator. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap and paper towels at the hand sink in the pretzel area. Need to clean ice machine. Do not use cardboard on shelves. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need splash guard by the hand sink and mop sink.
Casa Ole Restaurant and Cantina, 391 Victoria Mall, Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to cover all items in cooler. Dishwasher is using sanitizer and heat. Need to fix leak at prep sink. Need soap at hand sink by cooler. Need to clean walk-in freezer. Need to store personal items away from food prep areas. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store all items six inches off of the floor. Need to clean kitchen floor. Need to replace missing tiles.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix toilet due to overflowing. Need to keep food handlers certificates on file. Need hot water at the hand sink in the women’s restroom. Water in men’s restroom not reaching 100 degrees. Need 2021 permit. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to wear a ball cap or hairnet. Need to store boxes six inches off the floor. Need paper towels in men’s restroom. Need to post recent inspection visible to the public.
7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Improper cooling method. Sanitizer concentration too high. Bakery items need ingredients list. Need to label items in cooler. Do not use cardboard on shelf. Employee items need to be separate from items for public consumption. Need to store products six inches off floor. Need structural repairs.
Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer buckets. Need to drape up hose at the three-compartment sink. Need food handlers certificates. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to label containers that have dry ingredients in them. Need paper towels in men’s restroom.
Ventura’s Tamales and Specialties, 702 E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers certificates. Need to fix leak at hand sink. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store wet towels in sanitized bucket. Need to fix fan in restroom. Need to seal holes in the floor.
Fastop Food Store No. 1, 1901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Cooler temperature above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Out of date items. Dented cans. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to label items in cooler. Need mop sink with hot and cold water. Need to store products six inches off floor.
TGH Entertainment LLC, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need first aid kit. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Hot and cold water need to be available at all times. Parasite destruction. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager certification visible to the public.
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Need to properly store mop sink hose. Need to date-label items out of original container. Hand sink below 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
McDonald’s No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at hand sink in women’s restroom. Need hot water in men’s restroom. Hand sink must be free of items. Employees need ball cap or hairnet. Visors need hairnet.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Tabletop not holding proper cold temperature. Improper hot hold breakfast sandwich 110 degrees. Need to keep documentation on cooked food items out of temperature. Need scoops with handles.
Shooters Bar, 4705 N. Navarro St., Suite 100, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler certifications. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store ice scoop on clean sanitized surface.
The Pump House Riverside Restaurant and Bar, 1201 W. Stayton Avenue, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to cover items in walk-in cooler. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need to clean dishwasher. Need to clean wall behind dishwasher. Dead bugs around trim of ice machine. Need to store items six inches off of the floor.
Tip Top Ventures Inc., 101 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Expired items. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need soap and paper towels at the hand sink in the back. Tongs need to be placed on a clean sanitized surface. Need paper towels in the restroom.
Yamato Hibachi and Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St., No. 400, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Do not place hand towels over raw meat. Need to date-label cut produce. Need to clean racks in the walk-in. Need to store fruit away from raw meats in tabletop. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to store food products minimum six inches off the ground in coolers. Need to use proper defrosting methods.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 9. Need to place sanitizer bucket below food prep areas. Need to date-label all items. Hand sink blocked. Hand sink for handwashing only. Need to store all items six inches off of the floor. Need to clean and dust above food prep areas.
McDonald’s No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need thermometer in cooler. Need to restock first aid kit.
Denny’s Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. 0 parts per million at the mechanical. Need a thermometer in walk-in. Need to wear hair restraints in kitchen. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to label bleach spray bottle. Need current food handler certificates. Need to clean walls by hand sink and fan.
Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Refrigerator not holding 41 degrees or less. Need to discard any food in refrigerator that has been in there over four hours. Need to use the other cooler that is holding 41 degrees or less.
Eagleford Restaurant LLC, 604 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Expired test strips. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store food products six inches off floor. Need scoops with handles.
Dairy Queen, 2801 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to clean ice dispenser at the soda machine. Need to wear a hairnet with visor. Need paper towels in the women’s restroom. Need to refill first aid kit.
Dollar General No. 7474, 701 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Needs a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Restroom and mop sink needs hot water. Restroom needs trash can with lid.
Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to fix leak under hand sink. Expired food handlers certificates.
Dick’s Crestwood Food Store, LTD, 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need three-compartment sink. Do not store mop and mop bucket in walk-in. Need light shields for walk-ins.
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to use proper defrosting method.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Chick-Fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Cimarron Express, 1402 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Copperfield Village, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Wood Hi Community Center, 101 Wood Hi School Road, Inez; First United Methodist Church, 814 N. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Hope Reformed Baptist Church, 210 E. Main St., Port Lavaca; Lavaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; The Box Lunch, 146 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Travis Middle School, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Port O’Connor School, 508 W. Monroe Avenue, Port O’Connor; Bay Flats Lodge, 391 Bayside Drive, Seadrift; ABC Child Development Center Inc., 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria; Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria; BCFS Education Services Head Start Red River, 2102 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 West Tropical Drive, Victoria; Cimarron Crossing, 13515 US Highway 87 N. Victoria; Domino’s Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria; Downtown Grill and Catering, 125 E. Constitution St., Victoria; Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N E Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin Drive, Victoria; Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Highway, Victoria; Liberty Academy, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital, 101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital North, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria; Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea St., Victoria; VFW Post 4146 Ladies Auxilary, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; Rusty Rooster, 604 Highway 77-A, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Little Caesars, 419 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca, inspected Dec. 22 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 22 with all violations corrected.
Roma’s Italian Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Jan. 12 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 22 with most violations corrected.
Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Avenue, Port O’Connor, inspected Dec. 30 with 2 demerits, re-inspected Jan. 22 with all violations corrected.
Fastop Food Store No. 1, 1901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected Jan. 22 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 27 with most violations corrected.
Fastop Food Store No. 2, 1801 Delmar Drive, Victoria, inspected Jan. 19 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 22 with all violations corrected.
