The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Jan. 18.
Texas Star, 1749 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Hot holding not in compliance. Expired canned food. 0ppm. Date label. Need test strips. Expired food permit. Clean ice machine.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Do not cover food with towels. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers. Date label. Do not use cardboard. Need hairnet/ball cap in food prep area. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Store food products 6 inches off floor. Screen needed at fan.
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 12566 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 14. Cover food in fridge. Need employee health & hygiene book. Label and date food. Replace contact paper on shelves. Kitchen hand sink was slow draining. Seal around backdoor in kitchen.
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Do not use towels to cover food, cover food in coolers. Need quat test strips. Expired food permit. Do not store dishes in hand wash sink. No water available at mop sink. Unapproved thawing. Clean celling in kitchen.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12 Cover items in the cooler, and store food away from cleaning products. Need bodily fluid kit. Date and label items in coolers. Handwashing station needs paper towels in kitchen. Clean walls by the knives.
Point Comfort Swift, 11109 SH 35, Point Comfort. Demerits: 10. No certified food manager on site. Date label. Do not store food in hand wash sink. Unapproved thawing. Need scoop with handles. Store all single-serve items off floor. Label food containers.
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Ham online was not at temp; removed. Bodily fluid kit needed. Food handlers needed. 2023 permit needs to be posted. Box of fries on freezer floor.
Tacos 2 Compadres Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 10 Raw meat stored above ready to eat foods. Water from unapproved source. Need sanitizer test strips. Need current food permit.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Victoria, 7502 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Certified food manager is needed for all hours of operation. Food establishment permit needs to be current. Hand washing facility needs to be properly supplied.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St. Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Inadequate pressure at hand sink. Hot water at hand sink not reaching proper temperature. Clean ice machines
Dollar General No. 7474, 701 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5 Permit needs to be current. Warehouse needs to be maintained. Bathroom needs to be cleaned.
Bright Stars Learning Academy, 402 E Guadalupe St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to have certified food manager at all hours of operation. Permit needs to be current.
Fastop Food Store No. 1, 1901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Food establishment permit needs to be current. Facility needs to provide a mop sink.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 3. Cover foods
Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need employee health and hygiene book.
Dickey's BBQ Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., Ste. C, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Mop bucket stored in mop sink. Cap/hairnet need to be worn by employees.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 910 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Food permit expired.
Tots and Tikes No. 2, 424 S. Seadrift St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 2. Need certified food manager, no CFM on duty.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Keep hand sink free of dishes.
Raven's At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 2 Clean vent hood area. Clean floors in storage area.
Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need food handler certificates.
Busy-Bee's Daycare, 110 Dunn St. Cuero; Marlin's Playhouse, 105 Ward St., Cuero; Salty Seafood Shack, Mobile Unit, Point Comfort; Bush's Chicken, 803 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Cathy's, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Salty Seafood Shack, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Sonic Drive In, 411 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor; Taqueria La Conchita, Mobile Unit, Seadrift; Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 801 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Frances Marie's Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; Stripes Store 40889H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Super 8 Victoria, 8001 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; The Cove @ Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria; Alpha Nutrition, 515 Lott St. Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection:
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Inspected on Jan. 3 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected on Jan. 17, hand sink is still in the process of being repaired. Will re-inspect for repair.