The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 12
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Need to document time and temperature on food left out. Need to cover foods in freezer. Hot water temperature not in compliance at dishwasher or three-compartment sink. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need hot water at hand sink. Need to date-label. Need to thaw under cold running water or in cooler.
Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Dish washer not working properly. Need food handler certificates accessible. Need to date-label fruit cups in the front cooler. Need quat test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Dishwasher needs detergent at all times. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer solution. Wall by dishwasher needs cleaning. Need to seal wall by fruit and veggie sink. Men's restroom needs hand washing sign.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 16. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Do not store foods in thank you bags. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor of kitchen and walk-in. Mechanical dishwasher not reaching proper temperature. Need to clean ice machine. Do not use cardboard on floor in walk-in. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Ice scoop needs to be stored in sanitized bucket. Restrooms need hot water readily available.
Little Dockside, Mobile Unit, Seadrift. Demerits: 12. Need to keep time on food left out. Hot water temperature not reaching 110 degrees or above. Need to date-label food. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoops with handles.
Anchored in Love, 220 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Three step dish washing process not performed. Need current food permit. Do not wash dishes at hand wash sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Bright Stars Learning Academy, 402 E. Guadalupe St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to store all products at least 6 inches above the floor. Sanitizer concentration above 100 ppm. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to post "not in use" sign on cooler.
7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Out-dated deli meat. Hot water not reaching 100 degrees or above. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Express Mart, 111 E. Morgan St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Hot water not reaching 110 degrees or above at three-compartment sink. Need to date-label Deli Express items.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need test strips. Rat dropping. Need to clean grease build up on equipment. Need hot water in men's restroom. Need to repair hole in wall of men's restroom.
A J ' s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need one certified food manager. Wash hands in hand sink only. Roach present.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Hand wash sink clogged. Need to seal hole in wall.
Get & Go Foodmart No. 1, 1717 Half League, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Bay Bay'z Seafood, Mobile Unit, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Hot water at three-compartment not reaching 110 degrees or above. Hot and cold water not readily available.
Snax Max No. 9, 4402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need current food permit.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Dollar General No. 2919, 501 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Dollar General No. 21462, 9569 U.S. 87, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 Martin Luther King, Edna. Demerits: 2.
Lele's, 206 N. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 2.
Subway, 306 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
The Bait Box, 621 S. Main St., Seadrift. Demerits: 2.
McDonald's No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero; K's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; Knights of Columbus of the Little Flower, 106 Bois 'A' Arc, Edna; Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Bay Flats Lodge, 391 Bayside Drive, Seadrift; H-E-B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1694, 7609 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; VCAM-Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, 108 N. Liberty St., Victoria; Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 605 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; The Grand Theater, 212 W. May St., Yoakum; K's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero, inspected Dec. 15 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 6 with most violations corrected.
Crawfish Cajun Catering Commissary, 302 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected Dec. 21 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 10 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.