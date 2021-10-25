The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 20
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 24. Need to discard Jell-O in walk-in. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need to wash hands in between tasks. Need to fix leak at hand washing sink. Need to date-label foods in coolers. Do not store items in hand sink. Do not use cardboard in walk-in, Need to clean ice machine. Fly ribbons in kitchen area need to be changed. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Items must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Need to label large food containers. Need light covers or shields in kitchen area. Need to clean or replace wire racks in cooler.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 24. Food needs to be moved away from any leaks in the walk-in cooler. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. O ppm sanitizer bucket. Need one certified food manager. Everyone else needs food handlers certificates. Need to date-label foods in cooler stored over 24 hours. Need to clean all food prep tables and equipment. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store sanitizer buckets 6 inches off the floor. Need to store food products away from any condensation leaking from the walk-in fan. Need to clean floors a lot of standing water from rain. Fountain drink hoses leaking. Need more lighting over the three-compartment sink. Need to weather strip back door.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 18. Food products passed 7-day use-by date. Need to fix leak at mop sink. Need food handlers. Need hot water at hand wash sink. Need test strips. Need current permit. Need to clean soda dispenser. Need to store food products 6 inches off floor. Need food scoops with handles.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Tabletop not at 41 degrees or below. Eggs left out must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Need to cover all foods in walk-in and table top. Need to date-label foods in walk-in. Need test strips. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor. Need to clean or replace wire racks in walk-in. Need to repair back kitchen door.
Noot's Thai Kitchen, 6360 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for all items at room temperature. Need to prevent cross-contamination in food storage. Sanitizer concentration too high at dishwasher. Need to date-label prepped items. Need to clean ice machine. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to label all product outside of original container.
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to remove any out-of-date canned goods. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Mop sink needs proper hose and a backflow device. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need soap and paper towels at all hand sinks. Need to store paper goods out of the restroom. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off the floor.
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need hot water at hand sink. Need to date-label foods in coolers. Do not block hand sink. Need to stock hand sink with paper towels and soap. Equipment needs cleaning. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor.
Greek Bros. Mobile, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Water below required temperature. Need to date-label all prepped items. Blocked hand sink. Need to store wiping clothes correctly. Need to label product outside of original container. Need to close door or install screen.
Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips. Need to post current permit. Need hand wash only signs at hand sink. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
5-D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands properly with hot and cold water. Inadequate hot water. Corrected on site. All hand sinks need hot water minimum of 100 degrees. Corrected on site. Bathrooms require hand sinks to be minimum of 100 degrees. Corrected on site.
Greek's 205, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to store raw meat in correct order. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need hand washing only sign at hand sink.
Joe's Pizza & Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for all items at room temperature. Need to store raw chicken below ready-to-eat foods. Need to date-label prepped items. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need covered trashcan in women's restroom.
Jack in the Box No. 4780, 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to date-label items in walk-in cooler. Do not block hand sink. Need to replenish soap and paper towels at second hand sink. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Hawaii Poke & Ramen, 5206 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to repair leak under the three-compartment sink. Need to clean ice machine. Cannot use card board as food surface. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet cloths inside sanitizer bucket.
BBQ Shack / Alibi, 909 U.S. 77 A, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need to date-label items. Need sign at hand wash sink. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need to use scoops with handles. Need to label food containers.
Alicia's Night Club, 805 Delmar Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager. Need a first aid kit. Need signage for hand sinks. Need handwashing signs in restroom.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Needs food handlers certificates for existing employees. Need to store food products 6 inches off the floor in freezer. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to replace any missing ceiling tiles. Need to weather strip back door.
Huvar's Artisan Market & Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to cover food items in tabletop and on racks. Need to date-label food items.
Burdogz, 1209 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to keep water on at the hand sink. Do not use card board paper on shelves in walk-in.
Chili's Bar & Grill, 5004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen (Moody), 207 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
The Nutrition Place, 1907 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dollar General No. 2513, 5106 Navarro St., Suite B, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Trinity Advanced Learning Center, 2005 Lawndale Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Jenny's Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Pecan House Café, 114 S. Esplande, Cuero; J-G Poultry, 201 E. Main St., Cuero; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Beatha Cattle Co. (Victoria), 883 Alcalde De La Bahia, Goliad; Beatha Cattle Co. (Cuero), 883 Alcalde De La Bahia Goliad; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Centro Cristiano Christian Center Church, 208 S. Mantz St., Victoria; Cinemark 12, 7806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Garden Café, 101 Medical Drive, Victoria; Grandy's, 4201 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Grumpy's Meatzzeria Inc., 1201 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Heart Rock Café / CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Henneke Farms, Farmers' Market, Victoria; Heritage Acres Farm, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; J-G Poultry, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; McDonald's No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Morada Victoria, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Morada Victoria - Memory Care, 9606 B NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Noot's Thai To Go, 1801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Smoko's Victoria, 5903 Houston Highway, Victoria; Tempe's Temptations, Farmers' Market, Victoria; Trinity Episcopal School, 1504 N. Moody St., Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/ Kona Ice No. 3, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, 508 Kelly Crick Road, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, 508 Kelly Crick Road (Pt. Lavaca), Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Yoakum Senior Citizens Center, 105 Center St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected Oct. 12 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 19 with most violations corrected.
