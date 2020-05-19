he Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 14
Burger Nation (four 13), 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to store raw chicken below other foods. Need to dry hands with paper towel. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Need to date-label all foods in walk-in cooler. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store paper products six inches off floor.
Times Market No. 102, 107 Seadrift St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Ice bags need proper individual label. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager. Need a mop sink. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off the ground. Need a covered trash can in restroom.
Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Out-dated medication. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Hot water needed at three-compartment sink.
Yorktown Subway, 342 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers. Need to date-label food in cooler.
Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Need to clean ice machine. Need hair net with visor. Do not store utensils in between counter and hand sink.
Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Three-door Traulsen cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees.
Telferner Grocery and Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner. Demerits: 4. Need to drape hose in mop sink. Need to label all food containers.
Arnold’s, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers.
Big Lots No. 1562, 8402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Out-dated milk, orange juice and deli meat. Women’s restroom needs covered trash can.
Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Need to clean ice machine.
Walgreens No. 12494, 1302 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Charlie’s Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dollar General No. 11662, 1914 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
St. Michael’s Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero; The TexInn Hotel and Suites, 2127 N. Esplande St., Cuero; Ganado Independent School District Cafeteria, 510 W. Rogers St., Ganado; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Nordheim School, Broadway, Nordheim; Pizza Hut – Port Lavaca, 425 N. S.H. 35, Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca; Citizens Medical Center – Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Community Action Committee, 4011 Halsey St., Victoria; First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; Victoria Warm Springs Hospital, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria; VSL Victoria, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Warm Springs Rehab Hospital of Victoria, 101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff; Mayo’s Tacos, 404 Dunn St., Yoakum; Yoakum High School, Wimberly St., Yoakum; Yoakum ISD/ Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Yorktown Community Hall INC., Community Hall Road, Yorktown; Yorktown School District Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Yorktown Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits:0.
REINSPECTIONS
Papa John’s Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected April 20 with 6 demerits. Reinspected May 12 with most violations corrected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.