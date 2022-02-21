The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 16
Wings Gallore, 3402 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 25. Need to store raw meat below hot dogs. Need to sanitize surfaces. Need to wash hands in between tasks and between glove change. Need to drape up hose at the three-compartment sink and mop sink. Need a certified food manager during all shifts. Need sanitizer test strips. Need a thermometer in the waitress refrigerator. Do not store items in the hand sink. Need soap and paper towels at all hand sinks. Need to seal bare wood on the beam in the kitchen. Need to designate an area for personal items. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to store paper products 6 inches off the floor. Dumpster needs to be closed at all times. Need a lid on the trash can in the employees restroom.
Shipley's Do-Nuts, 2601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need certified food manager certificate. Need manager on duty during all shifts. Need food handler certificate on file and available. Need to store scoop handle upward in sugar container. Need to store scoop handle upward in ice chest. Need to store paper products 6 inches off the floor in dry storage. Need first aid kit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to the public.
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Do not store containers on ready-to-eat foods. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Do not block hand wash sink. Do not use cardboard on surfaces.
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Do not store containers on top of ready-to-eat foods. Do not cover tortillas with towels. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label. Do not place food in hand wash sink. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Need to defrost in cooler or under running water.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 10. Hot water only reaching 80 degrees. Need to fix leak under hand sink in kitchen near three-compartment sink. Need test strips. Need to defrost under running water or in cooler. Need to clean or replace vent in men's restroom.
Ling's Fusion Cuisine, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 179, Victoria. Demerits: 8. No ppm on sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label food in freezer. Need to refill paper towels at hand sink. Need to move flour from hand sink area or add splash guard.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 8. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Need soap at hand sink. Need to store food 6 inches off the floors. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to clean vent hood.
Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need test strips.
Edgar & Gladys' Café, SH 72/300 Front St., Nordheim. Demerits: 7. Do not store containers on top of ready-to-eat foods. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Employees need to wear cap or hairnet in prep area. Need scoops with handles.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite 300, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Outdated food in walk-in cooler. 0 ppm at three-compartment sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Double Dave's Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need food handler permits for all employees. Need to label bulk containers. Need to clean bulk containers. Need to stock first aid kit.
Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need a certified food manager. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean all soda water nozzles. Need a trash can with a lid in ladies restroom.
Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need to cover all foods in coolers. Need to date-label all products in coolers.
Bar B Q To Go, 107 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need test strips.
Cimarron Express, 1402 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Out of date bologna and yogurt. Need to replace ceiling tile. Need to replace fan in the kitchen above the sink.
Papa John's Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need current permit.
Riverside Golf Course, 302 McCright Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need use-by date on deli products.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Pizza Hut - Edna No. 22649, 803 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Bush's Chicken, 803 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Backwoods Soul Food Café, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Backwoods Soul Food, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Liberty Academy, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Sonic - Navarro Inc. Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
5D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 2.
5D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 2.
7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Breezy's Bar & Grill, 13861 U.S. 77-N, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Dairy Treet, 3802 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Sweet Dreamz Bakery, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Victoria East High School Kitchen, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
BK Bar-B-Que, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 SH 72 West, Cuero; McDonald's, 104 E. Broadway St., Cuero; The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero; Love's Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412, Edna; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Nordheim School, Broadway, Nordheim; 7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Domino's Pizza, 320 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; J & H Shrimp Store, 2581 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway, Seadrift; T's Kitchen-Main Street Food, 102 E Bay Ave., Seadrift; Arnold's, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Chick-Fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dairy Queen (Port Lavaca), 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; De Leon Elementary School, 1002 Santa Barbara St., Victoria; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria; KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Paint's Underground Pizza, 5001 B John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Patti Welder School, 1604 E. North St., Victoria; Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria; Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6403 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet St., Victoria; Subway - Oak Hill, 3633 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph's School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown; Yorktown I.S.D. Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Yorktown Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected Jan. 31 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 14 with all violations corrected.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Jan. 25 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 14 with most violations corrected.
