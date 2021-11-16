The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 10
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Need to cover foods in freezer. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Deli products need use-by date. Need current food permit. Do not block hand wash sink. Need to clean soda dispenser. Need to store pickle tongs in a sanitized container. Need to post current inspection.
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar St., Point Comfort. Demerits: 13. Cannot use over-the-counter bug spray. Need to date-label. Need soap at hand wash sink. Do not use cardboard. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store food items six inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need trash can with lid in restroom.
Sakura Victoria LLC, 6306 N Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need splash guard at hand sink. Need to cover foods in coolers and walk-ins. Need to date-label foods in coolers and walk-in. Need test strips. Do not block hand sink. Need paper towels at second hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean vent hood. Need to use scoops with handles.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 State Highway 35, Palacios. Demerits: 9. Need to store chemicals outside food establishment. Need to keep hot water on all hours of operation. Need to clean kitchen food counters. Need to discard unused paper goods. Need to clean unused equipment in kitchen. Need to maintain deep cleaning in the food preparation area.
Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to date-label. Need current food permit. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Do not store utensils between counters. Do not store keys with clean utensils.
Beijing Garden, 113 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Do not use “Thank you” bags to store food. Need certified food manager. Need certified food handlers. Do not use cardboard on the floor.
Broadway Shell, 1326 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need handwashing sign in restroom.
Vallet Packing House LLC, 3035 Farm-to-Market Road 822, Edna. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene book. Need certified food manager. Needs food handlers certificates.
Omar’s Bar, 1404 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Hot water needs to be readily available. Need test strips.
Dollar General No. 7688, 846 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Expired food product. Need current food permit. Need in soap in restroom. Need paper towels in restroom. Need to post last inspection.
Dollar General Store No. 22224, Farm-to-Market Road 236 and Woodsprite Road, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to keep current water sample paperwork onsite.
Cuero Subway, 2104 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need certified food handlers for employees. Need first aid kit.
Brookshire Brothers Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 5. Need to cover foods in walk-in. Need to wear hair restraints in kitchen. Need to store food products six inches off the floor.
Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs food handlers.
TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 5. Need to remove any product out of date. Need food handlers for all employees.
Wagon Train Restaurant, 145 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat foods. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Dollar General Store No. 20808, 5860 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips.
KW’s Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need to renew food handlers certification. Need sanitizer test strips.
Sweet & Savory Bakery and Bistro, 7800 N. Navarro St., Suite 161, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a thermometer in black cooler. Hand sink needs to be free of items. Hot water temperature not reaching 100 degrees or higher.
Ganado Donuts, 1303 State Highway 172, Ganado. Demerits: 3.
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 3.
Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 2.
Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 2.
Lone Star Tavern, LLC, 5354 Farm-to-Market Road 447, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
U & I Donuts, 410 Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Bush’s Chicken — Cuero, 601 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero Pecan House, 104 W. S. Railroad St., Cuero; Red Dot Grocery, 314 Evers St., Cuero; Bright Star Academy, LLC, 208 W. Putnam Avenue Ganado; Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; Harvey’s Tavern, 2000 Lighthouse Drive, Port Lavaca; Quick Way / White’s BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; POC Fishing Center, LLC, 1303 W. Water St., Port O’Connor; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Crooked Pine Ranch, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Quail Creek MUD Room, 515 Chukar Drive, Victoria; Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Lord’s Little Angels, 605 Highway 77-A, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Ganado Donuts, 1303 State Highway 172, Ganado, inspected Nov. 8 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 8 with all violations corrected.
Little Caesars, 419 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 2 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 9 with most violations corrected.
Omar’s Bar, 1404 Broadway St., Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 5 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 10 with most violations corrected.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 22 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 10 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.