The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 21
Habanero's Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 33. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Do not store food containers over exposed food. 0ppm at three compartment sink. Need to wash hands in between different tasks. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Do not use over-the-counter spray in the establishment. Need current certified food manager certificate. Need current food handlers certificates. Need to use approved traps. Need to date-label food in the refrigerators. Need to set up three-compartment sink to wash, rinse and sanitize. Need to wear a ball cap or hairnet. Need to store wet towels in the sanitizer buckets. Do not store utensils in between wall and three-compartment sink. Need paper towels in the restroom. Need a lid on the trash can in the restroom.
Taco Express, 2808 A. S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Need to refrigerate shell eggs. Need to document time and temperature on foods at room temperature. Need to use only food approved storage bags for meat. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Employee must wash hands between tasks. Need to date-label items. Need to post permit visual to public. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink in kitchen. Need to fix small leak at three-compartment sink. Kitchen staff needs to wear ball cap or hairnets. Need to cover foods in freezer or cooler. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to weather strip back door. Need covered trash can in restroom. Need hot water readily available in restroom.
Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 24. Cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Need to store raw meat below other foods. Do not store food in directly in grocery bags. 0 ppm sanitizer. Need to wash hands in between different tasks. Need cold water at hand sink. Need disclosure on menu. Need thermometer in table top. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Need to set up three-compartment sink to wash, rinse, and sanitize. Can not store phone on prep table. Need to store packages of food 6 inches off floor.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Refrigerator not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label food in the refrigerators. Need thermometers in refrigerators in the back room. Need to clean refrigerators in the back area. Wood surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Need to seal holes in the floor.
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Live pests. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Utensil left out of designated area. Need to repair flooring in mop sink area. Need a covered trash can needed.
STEM Middle School, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Sanitizer needs to be between 50-100ppm. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Do not store sanitizer buckets on top of prep tables. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to post certified food manager certificate. Need to post last inspection.
Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need to keep time and temperature documentation on all items at room temperature. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to label items outside of original container.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to fix leak at the three-compartment sink. Flies. Need to store product 6 inches off the floor. Need to clean floors and around counters. Need to clean excessive water and food debris. Need to weather strip back door.
Taco Poco Loco, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to replace floor tiles in restroom. Need to replace ceiling tiles.
Family Dollar No. 32365, 504 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Taste of Heaven, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2
Chick-fil-A Mobile, Mobile Unit, Cuero; South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna; Dollar General No. 14371, 308 N. 3rd St., Ganado; Mr. Taco, Mobile Unit, Lolita; Chick-fil-A Mobile, Mobile Unit, Nordheim; Chick-fil-A Mobile, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner; Atwells Elotes & Spudzz, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Burger King No. 29438, 8401 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile, Mobile Unit, Victoria; De Leon Elementary School, 1002 Santa Barbara St., Victoria; Ganga's Eats & Events, Push Cart, Victoria; Grumpy's Meatzzeria, 1201 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria; Victoria County 4H Activity Center, 259 Bachelor Drive, Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 17 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 21 with most violations corrected.