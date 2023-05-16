The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING May 11.
Grab-N-Go, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Demerits: 31. Document time food is kept over 41 degrees. Out dated items. 0 ppm and need to use three steps to wash dishes wash, rinse and sanitize. Wash hands after touching phone. Need bodily fluid kit. Roach inside tabletop. Deli sandwiches need use-by date. Need thermometer in table top upfront and sanitizer test strips. Do not store items in hand sink. Clean ice machine and store ice scoop on clean surface. Rodent. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Defrost under cold running water or in cooler and do not defrost in mop sink. Fix ceiling tiles through out establishment, seal walls and ceiling in back storage area and clean back area where ice machine is located. Need soap and paper towels by back hand sink in ice bagging area and women's restroom needs soap. Need employee illness signs at hand sinks.
Victoria Food Mart, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 23. Outdated items. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need indirect plumbing at three compartment sink. Need food handlers certificates on file. Cannot sell Capri suns without proper labels. Gnats. Need sanitizer test strips. Store paper goods 6 inches off the floor. Label bulk containers. exhaust fan in women's restroom needs to be fixed. Replace missing ceiling tiles in the establishment. Men's restroom needs hand washing sign. Need reporting illness signs posted.
El Dorado Taco Stand & More Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. Table top not holding temperature. Document time on items left out at room temperature. Wash hands before prep. Certified food manager must be on all shifts. Gnats and ants present. Need test strips. Soap and water needed at hand sink at all times. Leak at 3-compartment sink. All drinks need lid and straws. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook; Need a certified food manager. Need current permit.
Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Table top is not holding temperature. Dish washer is leaking water on side and underneath.
Chuck's BBQ, 1107 SH 35 S., Point Comfort. Demerits: 4. Needs certified food manager at all hours of operation. Sanitizer test strips are needed.
Chuck Machacek Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager at all hours of operation. Need sanitizer test strips.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Cuero, 2121 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3371 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Needs certified food manager license.
Best Western Inn, 2202 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Need a certified food manager at all hours of operation.
Barry's Cajun Food Mobile Unit, Cuero; City of Cuero Anna Koch Pavilion, 212 W. Main St., Cuero; Cuero Golf Shop, 110 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero; Cuero Municipal Clubhouse, 201 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero; Domino's Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway St. Ste A, Cuero; Express Mart, 111 E. Morgan St., Cuero; Mando's Snowcone Mobile Unit, Magnolia Beach; Mando's Snowcone Mobile Unit, Placedo; 303 Pub and Grub, 619 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Baker's Liquor Store, 1300 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Charlene's Kitchen, 310 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca; Hatch Bend Country Club, 579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca; Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 SH 185 North, Port Lavaca; Tortilleria La Estrella, 310 W. George St., Port Lavaca; Our Ladies Healing Center, 165 Lodge Road, Seadrift; Southern Select Crawfish Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Continuing Care Center Co., 3103 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Mayo's Tacos, 404 Dunn St., Yoakum;
Re-inspections
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected May 3 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected May 9, continue to work on dishwasher issue.
Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria. Inspected May 3 with 0 demerits. Re-inspected May 8 with table top temperature issue corrected.
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Inspected May 2 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected May 5, cold hold still not holding. Use ice to hold the cheese and pico in until unit is repaired. Record time and temperature of the items in the unit.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected April 17 with 36 demerits. Re-inspected May 9, need to add a mixing valve at the mop sink and work on other violations.