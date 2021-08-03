The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 28
Inez Store/ Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 South, Inez. Demerits: 13. Need proper labels on ice. Needs indirect plumbing at the three-compartment sink. Needs date-labeling on the Deli Express Sandwiches. Needs sanitizer test strips. Dishwasher is not working. Need to clean counter tops.
Raven's At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Out-dated dairy products. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to date-label all items in walk-in. Need to clean racks in the walk-in. Employees need hair net when wearing visor. Need to clean walk-in cooler. Need to clean kitchen.
Kings Grill and Bar, 3801 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to store raw meats below cooked foods. Dishwasher was not dispensing chlorine (oppm). Corrected on site.
Dick's Crestwood Food Store, 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Long John Silver's No. 70264, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria, inspected July 21 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected July 26 with most violations corrected.
