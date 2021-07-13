The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 7
Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 Highway 59-S, Victoria. Demerits: 25. Hot box not at 135 degrees, adjusted and corrected. Expired medication. Need current water sample. Need to fix leak at mop sink. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Flies. Need current food permit for new owner. Men’s restroom needs hot water. Do not use aprons to cover food. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need to replace missing ceiling tiles. Need to seal back door. Need to display certified food manager certificate.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main St., Suites D&E, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Need to cover all items in the walk-in cooler. 10 parts per million (ppm) sanitizer in bleach bucket, needs to be 50 to 100 ppm. The hose at the three-compartment sink needs to be draped up at all times. Need to date-label items in the walk-in cooler with a use-by date. The bar cooler and the tabletop at the line need a thermometer. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Need to install a three-compartment sink in the bar area. Do not eat in the kitchen or waitress area. Need to clean debris that has accumulated on the dishwasher. The dumpster needs to be closed at all times.
Denny’s Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Tabletop at 51 degrees on eggs. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at prep sink. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all employees. Need hot water in restroom. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor. Need to clean under grill. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St., No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 17. Cut broccoli needs to be held at 41 degrees or at 135 degrees. Time needs to be documented. Need to store raw chicken below other foods. Need to store sanitizer bucket off the floor. Need a thermometer in the sushi cooler. Hand washing sink is for hand washing only. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to store wet sanitizer towels in the sanitizer bucket.
The Bait Box, 621 S. Main St., Seadrift. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need required record label. Need food permit. Need first aid kit.
Para Vida Wellness, 1405 E. Airline Road, Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Out-dated lime juice. Do not store trays on top of each other without a barrier. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Cannot sell items that do not come from an approved source. Need thermometers in all coolers. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca; Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Venecia’s Bar & Grill, 1708 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria; Retama Manor South, 3103 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; The Cove at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca, inspected June 22 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected July 1 with all violations corrected.
Beverage Wall, 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected June 30 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected July 1 with most violations corrected.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected June 28 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected July 2 with most violations corrected.
