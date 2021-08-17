The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 11
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 29. Need to use proper reheating procedure. Need to keep time and temperature documentation on room temperature items. Need to prevent cross-contamination in food storage. Need to use gloves properly. Need current certified food manager. Gnats. Need to date-label all prepped items. Need to stock hand sink with soap and paper towels. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to designate area for employee drinks. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to use proper defrosting method. Need to store utensils on clean, sanitized surface. Need to store scoops with handle up. Need to label bulk item containers. Need to clean dishwasher. Need to weather-strip backdoor. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 23. Need to keep time document on foods. Need to cover all foods in coolers. 0 ppm in sanitizer container. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need asterisk on items that can be served raw or undercooked. Wood surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Need to cover mop sink when not in use. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor. Do not use Styrofoam cups to scoop out drinks. Restroom light and vent not working.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Need food approved containers. Need to cover food in freezer. Need to fix leak under hand sink. Do not block hand sink. All surface must be easily cleanable and non absorbent. Employees must wear a hairnet or ball cap in the kitchen. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor in freezer. Need to label items out of original container. Need to weather-strip back door.
Ezee Store No. 2, 5801 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 17. Out-dated canned goods and medication. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Need use-by date on deli sandwiches. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
5 Points Stop, 607 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Out-dated deli product. Need to label ice bags. 0 ppm sanitizer. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates for employees. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice dispenser on soda fountain machine. Need to store all paper products 6 inches off floor. Need hand washing signs in restroom. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 16. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to label ice bags. Need to store Raid bottles outside of food establishment. Need to date-label deli express sandwiches. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean all food counters. Sticky pads have droppings. Need to continue monthly pesticide. Need to label flour container. Need to seal any holes in ceiling and any unfinished dry wall.
Snappy's Market No. 5, 2004 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 15. Dented and expired products. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need label on packaged foods. Need to date-label grab n' go deli items. Need to stock hand sink with soap and paper towels. Need to clean drink dispenser. Need to clean ice machine. All items must be easily cleanable. Need to clean along baseboards of facility.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Out-dated canned goods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine.
Walmart Sandwich Shop No. 68363, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Hot hold not at 135 degrees. 0 ppm sanitizer. Need to fix leak at hand sink.
Rodney N Cindy BBQ (Commissary), 1319 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to store raw chicken away from other foods. Need current certified food manager. Need cold water at hand sink. Need lid on trash can. Need to post current certified food manager.
Sylvia's Snow Cones & More, Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 8. Fridge not reaching 41 degrees or below. No hot water at three-compartment sink. No pressure for hot and cold water at hand sink.
Memorial Stadium Concession, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Hand sink must have mixing valve for hot and cold water. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non absorbent. Need a three-compartment sink. Rodent droppings. Need to weather-strip doors.
Subway - Yoakum, 412 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need to document times on food held in the line cooler. Need to renew certified food manager. Need to renew food handlers. Employees need to use hair restraints when preparing food, corrected on site.
Beacon 44 Seafood, 1410 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 6. Need to practice proper ware washing. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Snappy's Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label deli express food packages. Need to replace missing tiles in the back ice machine room.
Fastop Food Store No. 6, 3633 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need hand washing sink in ice machine area. Dead bugs in dry storage area. Need to replace ceiling tiles in dry storage area.
Health Bar by Complete 360, 1404 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to label spray bottle. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off of the floor. Need to store personal items away from food areas.
Sammy's In-N-Out, 2602 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need hot and cold water with mixing valve at mop sink. Need to clean mildew from fans in walk-in cooler. Need to keep dumpster closed.
Walgreen's No. 07963, 2906 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Marlin's Playhouse, 105 Ward St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Family Table Restaurant, 1102 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Stripes Store 40889H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Wendy's No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
J's Burger, 213 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Sonic Drive In No. 3751, 706 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 1.
BCFS Education Services Cuero Head Start, 312 Dunn St., Cuero; Cuero Football Concession, 805 Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero Hospitality, 2400 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd, Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; Cowboy Stadium, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna High School Dome Gym Concession, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main St., Edna; Bar B Q To Go, 107 W. York St., Ganado; A Taste Above, 872 Lindenau Road, Lindenau; Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Port O'Connor School, 508 W. Monroe Ave., Port O'Connor; Schlotzsky's, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway, 4008 U. S. 59-N, Victoria; The Texas Zoo Coyote Canteen, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria; BCFS Education Services Yoakum Head Start, 708 Boyle St., Yoakum; Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown; Garcia's, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Holiday Inn Express, 2629 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca, inspected June 10 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 10 with most violations corrected.
May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 3 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 6 with most violations corrected.
Sylvia's Snow Cones & More, Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor, inspected Aug. 10 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 11 with all violations corrected.
Little Dockside, Mobile Unit, Seadrift, inspected July 21 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 5 with most violations corrected.
Domino's Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria, inspected July 12 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 10 with all violations corrected.
Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected July 29 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 10 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.