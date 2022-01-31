The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 26
Fastop Food Store No. 3, 2103 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 17. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Hot foods not holding at proper temperature. Do not store medication in deli cooler. 0 ppm. Do not use three-comp sink as storage. Need to store personal food away from store products. Need to repair hole under three-comp sink. Need hand washing sign.
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 12566 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 16. Do not store vegetable's on raw meat. Need to store tortillas in a container that is sanitized. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to fix leak at hand wash sink. Need a cover on ventilation fans. Need to cover mop sink. Need to install a handle at mop sink. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need scoops with handles.
Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 U.S. 59-S, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Hot-holding not at 135 degrees. Need to label chemicals bottles. Need use-by date on deli products. Need current permit. Employees need hairnet or ball cap. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Inez Store/ Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 South, Inez. Demerits: 11. Need to store products 6 inches off floor in coolers. Need to date-label sandwiches with expiration date. Need to fix hand sink. Need a lid on trash bin in ladies restroom. Need to clean dishwasher. Need hot water in restrooms. Need hand washing signs in restrooms.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 910 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need test strips to check chlorine. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Need to post health inspection form.
Texas Star, 1749 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Expired canned goods. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine.
Kings Grill and Bar, 3801 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover food in cooler. Need to date-label food in walk-in cooler. Need a certified food manager on duty. Employees need cap or hairnet.
River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need current food permit.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Hot holding foods not at 135 degrees. Expired medication.
Downtown Grill and Catering, 125 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need test strips. Need current food permit. Need hand washing sign in ladies restroom.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St., No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Hot water only reaching 100 degrees. Cannot use cardboard on floors. Warehouse floors need sweeping and cleaning.
Inez Community Center, 2511 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez. Demerits: 5. Need water sample. Need bodily fluids clean-up kit.
Bubba's "The" Boiling Spot, 1142 SH 185-E, Seadrift. Demerits: 5. All employees need food handler certificates. All prep and cooks in kitchen must have cap or hairnets. Ladies bathroom trash can must have a lid. Need hand washing sign in all restrooms.
Super 8 Victoria, 8001 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips.
The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant & Bar, 1201 W. Stayton Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to keep documentation on all food in warming draws below grills. All open product must be date-labeled.
Fastop Food Store No. 4, 3508 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Need hand washing signs in restrooms.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main St., Suites D&E, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
The Java Bean, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Wendy's No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 2.
Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Church's Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Health Bar by Complete 360, 1404 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
VSL Victoria, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 1
Wood Hi Community Center, 101 Wood Hi School Road, Inez; Miller Seafood Co. Inc., 1102 Broadway, Port Lavaca; Travis Middle School, 705 Nueces, Port Lavaca; Venecia's Bar & Grill, 1708 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; 3 Estados Mexican Restaurant, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Cimarron Crossing, 13515 U.S. 87 N, Victoria; Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria; Dick's Crestwood Food Store, 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria; Family Table Restaurant, 1102 S. Moody St., Victoria; Fastop Food Store No. 2, 1801 Delmar Drive, Victoria; Jaguar Java - UHV, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; ParaVida Wellness, 1405 E. Airline Road, Suite A, Victoria; Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria; The Cove at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Express Mart, 111 E. Morgan St., Cuero, inspected Jan. 12 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 25 with all violations corrected.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca, inspected Jan. 12 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 20 with most violations corrected.
Little Dockside, Mobile Unit, Seadrift, inspected Jan. 11 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 20 with most violations corrected.
7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected Jan. 12 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 26 with all violations corrected.
Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 12 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 26 with most violations corrected.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St., No. 200, Victoria, inspected Jan. 20 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 20 with all violations corrected.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Jan. 10 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 25 with most violations corrected.
