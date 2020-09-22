The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Sept. 18, 2020
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Discard food in the walk in cooler, cover all food in the freezer, need to fix the leak at the three compartment sink, need chlorine test strips, need paper towels at the hand sink, need to clean the ice machine, need to clean inside the dishwasher, employee drinks need a lid and straw, employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet, s tore wet towels in sanitizer bucket, store paper goods 6 inches off the floor, scoops need handles, need to post last inspection visible to the public
Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., Victoria. Demerits:15. Keep time documentation for hot foods to be held below 135 degrees at a maximum of four hours, expired products in cooler storage, cover all food in walk-in cooler, need correct sanitization concentration, kitchen staff needs food handler certification, employee food containers need to be labeled “personal,” food separated and protected, prevented during food preparation
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Clean ice machine, fix leak under dishwasher sink, leak at hand sink near walk in, date Label all foods in walk-in, do not block hand sink, use ice scoop to obtain ice, clean floors in kitchen area, broken/Missing floor tiles.
Pizza Hut — Wingstreet No. 23459, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need correct sanitization concentration and temperature, employees do not have food handler certification, dish in hand sink, ice scoop needs proper storage, clean inside of ice machine,.
C.O. Chandler Elementary Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant, Victoria, Demerits: 6. No certified food manager, blocked hand sink, employees’ drinks need lid and straw, post previous inspection visible to public.
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to label spray bottles, need certified food manager, need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket
Stripes Store 40889H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Date label Deli Express Sandwiches, clean inside of ice machine, replace ceiling tile in the mop sink room.
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Sanitizer needs to be at 50-100ppm, keep wet towels in sanitizer buckets.
Pizza Hut No. 022652, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria, Demerits: 4. Need correct sanitization concentration, need employee hand wash sign in men’s restroom
BCFS Education Services Head Start Red River, 102 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. No hot water at hand sink
Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro Suite E , Victoria. Demerits, 3. Store raw chicken on bottom shelf of walk-in cooler
Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Expired products in dry storage
Liberty Academy, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits 3. Sanitizer concentrations incorrect in sink and bucket,
Memorial Stadium Concession, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need to fix leak under the 2-compartment sink.
Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Expired products in dry storage
Faith Academy, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Demerits: 2. Dead insects along wall edge, clean floor under storage racks and appliances
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits:2, Gnats, flies
Yoakum Perk Too, 603 C U.S. 77A, Yoakum; Tacos 2 Compadres Mobile Unit, 802 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Northside Baptist School, 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria; Parkway Baptist Church Kitchen & Coffee Shop, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Patti Welder School,1604 E. North St., Victoria; Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road, Victoria; Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin St., Victoria; Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Highway, Victoria; Tropical Sno @ Flow Paddle Co., 476 McCright Drive, Victoria; Bush’s Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria; DeLeon Elementary School, 1002 Santa Barbara, Victoria; Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; BCFS Education Services Cuero Head Start, 312 Dunn St., Cuero; Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway, Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights Drive, Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; Mission Valley Elementary School, 12063 Farm-to-Market Road, 236, Mission Valley; Nursery Elementary, P. O. Box 69, Nursery; BCFS Education Services Port Lavaca Head Start, 424 S. Seadrift St. Port Lavaca; Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Port O’Connor School, 508 W. Monroe St. Port O’Connor; 7-Eleven No. 36512 H, 3302 Sam Houston, Victoria; Demerits: 0
Reinspections
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St, Yoakum. Inspected on Sept. 9, with 8 demerits,. Re-inspected on Sept. 15, violation corrected, working on all other violations
Pizza Hut — Wingstreet No. 23459, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Inspected Sept 10, with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 15, dishwasher reached temp of 120 degrees, working on all other violations.
Christian Multi-Ethnic Baptist Church, 601 E. Red River, Victoria. Inspected Sept. 11, 2 demerits. Re-inspected Sept.14, the leak under the three-compartment sink has been corrected.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N E Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Inspected Sept. 3, with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 15, all violations corrected.
