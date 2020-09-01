The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 26
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 28. Need to keep time documented on food kept out at room temperature. Need to cover all food in the walk-in cooler. Dishwasher 0ppm, will call a technician to come out and use three-compartment sink in the meantime. Need to wash hands in between different tasks. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need thermometer in the small tabletop. Need soap at the hand sink. Do not use cardboard on shelves and floors. Do not wash dishes at the mop sink. Employees need to wear a ball cap or hairnet. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need to store containers 6 inches off the floor. Need to defrost meat under cold water. Need a first aid kit.
CAM2 Drive Thru, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Cannot use over-the-counter spray in the establishment. Need food handlers certificates on file. Need thermometer in display cooler. Need to post 2020 permit. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Mop sink needs to be covered. Need to store food containers 6 inches off the floor. Floor needs to be cleaned . The floor was extremely sticky at the time of inspection. Last inspection needs to be posted visible to the public.
Snax Max No. 12, 302 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Hot water at three-compartment sink does not reach proper temperature. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix the leak at the three-compartment sink. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need a certified food manager. Need to have food handlers certificates on file. Hot water not working. Do not block hand sink. Need hand-washing signs in the restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Little Caesar’s No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Must have food handlers on file at all times. Need to work on gnats by the three-compartment sink. Need soap and paper towels at the hand sink. Need hot water at the mop sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to label bulk containers. Need to repair air vent in restroom. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 11. Expired products in the Deli. All food handlers certificates need to be kept on file. Need to date-label food with seven-day use-by date. Need soap at all hand sinks. Do not store items in the hand sink. All scoops must have handles. Need to clean dust that is accumulated in the kitchen.
The Shack, 314 W. Broadway St., Seadrift. Demerits: 7. Front cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to store raw shrimp below produce. Need to replace ceiling tile in back kitchen.
7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Expired medication. Employees must wear ball cap or hairnet. Grease container must be stored on concrete or asphalt.
Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to refill the first aid kit.
Fastop Food Store No. 5, 4008 U.S. 59 N, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Expired deli products. Need to install a hand washing sink in area where the ice is bagged.
Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to weatherstrip the back door.
Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 163, Victoria. Demerits: 4. All food must be stored in food-approved bags. Do not store cellphones on food prep areas.
Chuck E. Cheese’s No. 581, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 201, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Crazy About Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Fastop Food Store No. 6, 3633 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dollar General Store No. 19529, 7419 Old Highway Road, Inez. Demerits: 2.
Beacon 44 Seafood, 1410 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor; Family Worship Center of Victoria, 501 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Kidz of Destiny, 2005 Lawndale Avenue, Victoria; Lone Star Inn and Suites, 1907 U.S. 59 North, Victoria; New Life Nutrition, DBA Complete 360, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 215, Victoria; Noot’s Thai Kitchen, 6360 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Noot’s Thai To Go, 1801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Frigid Frog of Victoria, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Grind, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Church’s Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca, inspected July 16 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 25 with all violations corrected.
