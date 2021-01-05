The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 30
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 16. Need to cover all foods in cooler. Need hot water at dishwasher. Need hot water for proper hand-washing. No hot water available. Need soap, paper towels and “hand-washing only” signs at hand sinks. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor. Need to clean tabletop. Need to clean floors and area around fryers.
Madden’s Lounge, 201 Main St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 16. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label spray bottles. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need a mop sink. Need to weatherstrip side door. Need to label hand sink. Need a ware-washing policy.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need to cover all items in coolers. Employees need to wash hands after touching personal items. Need hot water at hand sink and restroom. Need to date-label items in cooler. Evidence of insects. Need to wear ball cap or hairnet in kitchen. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Employee personal items need to be separated from items for sale to public. Need scoops with handles. Do not place utensils in food containers. Need to store hand tools separate from food prep surfaces.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St., No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Cold hold above 41 degrees. Hot hold below 135 degrees. Need to store raw chicken below all other items. Evidence of insects. Need to store wet rags in sanitizer. Need to store rags below ready-to-eat food shelving. Do not store utensils in food containers.
Chavana’s Grocery & Market, 517 N. Benavides St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Expired food items. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need current permit. Trash dumpster must be on nonabsorbent surface. Need to post last inspection.
Snax Max No. 13, 2002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to label ice bags. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. No hot water. Deli sandwiches need use-by date. Need to clean inside lid of ice machine.
Marble Slab Creamery, 6362 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to keep time documentation on time-temperature control foods. Need soap at hand sinks. Need to prep food at designated food prep areas. Evidence of rodents. Employee snacks need to be separated from food prep areas. Need to store all rags in sanitizer.
Bella Tavola of Cuero, LLC, 213 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 9. Need to fix leak at hand sink near tabletop. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Need handwashing only signs. Do not block hand sink. Need to store towels in sanitized bucket. Need scoop with handle.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover all foods in cooler. Need to weatherstrip back door. Women’s restroom needs a covered trash can.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need certified food handlers. Need to clean ice machine. Rat droppings. Need to replace broken ceiling tiles. Need to replace broken floor tiles.
Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to document time on food left out. Need cold water at hand sink. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Expired food product. Need to date-label food. Need soap in men’s restroom.
Family Dollar Store No. 2524, 201 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Expired deli product. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Dollar General No. 7688, 846 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Hot water at restroom not in compliance. Need current permit. Women’s restroom trash can needs lid. Need first-aid kit.
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar St., Point Comfort. Demerits: 5. Need to clean ice machine. Do not use cardboard. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Need trash can with lid.
Dollar General Store No. 20808, 5860 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Dollar General No. 12393, 17 W. 4th St., Bloomington; Meyersville Store, 2231 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Corner Stop, 1011 N. Highway 77-A, Yoakum; Pizza Hut-Yoakum No. 22646, 1201 W. Grand St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Cuero Subway, 2104 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita; Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Avenue, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 2.
7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Bebotyboo, LLC dba Andy’s Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton St., Cuero; Bush’s Chicken — Cuero, 601 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero Nursing & Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cuero Nutrition, 1139 N. Esplande St., Cuero; Cuero Oilfield Housing, 513 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero; Cuero Pecan House, 104 W. S. Railroad St., Cuero; Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak St., Cuero; Our Lady of Guadalupe, 207 Graham St., Cuero; U & I Donuts, 410 Broadway St., Cuero; Bistro Americana, 109 Ed Linn St., Edna; Babies & Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca; Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Chick-fil-A Mobile, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Cuero), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Edna), 6140 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Ganado), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Nordheim), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Pt. Comfort), 104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Pt. Lavaca), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Yoakum), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Yorktown), 6104 N. Navarro St. Victoria; Cimarron Junction, 7104-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive, Suite 102, Victoria; Street Treats of Victoria, 2612 Miori Lane, Suite E, Victoria; Healthy Living Cottage, 416 Lott St., Yoakum; Lord’s Little Angels, 605 Highway 77-A, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Little Caesars, 419 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca, inspected Dec. 22 with 16 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 30 with most violations corrected.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected Dec. 23 with 8 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 30 with most violations corrected.
