The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING July 12
Frances Marie's Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Table top refrigeration needs to be 41 degrees or lower. Cover all food in True cooler; store food properly to prevent cross contamination.
Para Vida Wellness Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook. Water sample needs to be submitted and tested.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Ice bags need address and labels. Clean inside ice machine.
Fossati's Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Hot water needed at hand wash sink. Hot water needed at mop sink. Re-inspected July 10, violations corrected.
Dairy Treet, 4808 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Drape up spray nozzle at 3-compartment sink.
Raven's At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Clean vent hood. Missing ceiling tile needs to be repaired/replaced.
Schlotzsky's, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerit: 1. Back door weather strip needs to be repaired.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 215 W. Courthouse St., Cuero; Lindenau Rifle Club, 22 Striedel Lane, Cuero; Bar B Q To Go, 107 W. York St., Ganado; Ganado Little League, Dever Creek Park, Ganado; The Snowcone Zone, 330 La Salle St., Port Lavaca; Weed's Sweets & Eats Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Beacon 44 Seafood, 1410 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor; The Shack, 314 W. Broadway St., Seadrift; Dairy Treet Commissary, 3802 N. Laurent St., Victoria; La Terraza Mexican Grill, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Riverside Stadium Concession Stand, 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria; Rocko's Snow & Snacks Mobile Unit, Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 115, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Speedy Stop No.30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant & Bar, 1201 W. Stayton St., Victoria; INK - Kitchen, 708 Boyle; Yoakum; Varela's Best, 909 U.S. 77A N., Yoakum; Demerits:0.
Re-inspection
Grab-N-Go, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Inspected May 11 with 31 demerits. Re-inspected June 6, continue to work on violations, will return to verify completion. Re-inspected July 11 with most violations corrected. Will continue to work on other violations.
Placedo Volunteer Fire Department, 284 S. Williams St., Placedo. Inspected June 27 with no demerits, but with note to install mop sink and exhaust fan installed in restroom. Re-inspected July 11, mop sink installed with hot and cold water, exhaust fan installed in restroom.