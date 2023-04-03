The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING March 29
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 23. Eggs are not at 41 degrees. Document time food left out at room temperature. Do not store meat in thank you bags. Need food handler certificates on file. Need disclosure and asterisk on menu. Need thermometer in fridge and sanitizer test strips. Men's restroom needs paper towels. All shelving with foil needs to removed and cleaned — all must be easily cleanable non-absorbent and refrigerator needs cleaning. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Wall behind table needs to cleaned and repainted
Snappy's No. 6, 710 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 18. Out-dated food products. 0ppm. Need certified food manager on duty and bodily fluid kit. Need food handler certificates on file. All deli sandwiches need use-by date. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at back hand sink. Restroom needs covered trash can. Need first aid kit.
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 17. Hairnet/ball cap needed in prep area. Need 2023 permit. Paper towels needed by hand sink. Place ice scoop on sanitized surface. Clean the ice maker. Clean the floor and the walls. Need sanitizer strips. Only licensed pest control to be used. Restrooms need trash cans with lids. Post last inspection and certified food managers. Building needs a good cleaning
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Cooler not holding 41 degrees, eggs not at 41 degrees. Keep time documentation on food left out at room temperature. Keep hand sink free of items, sink up front needs soap and paper towels. Do not use towels to cover tortillas. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Label items out of original container.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Do not store rice in thank you bags. Shelving in walk-in needs cleaning, ice machine needs cleaning, and do not use towels in walk-in cooler. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not store product on walk-in floor. Improper defrosting—defrost in cooler or under cold running water. Keep dumpster closed. Weather strip back door. Post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Do not use over-the-counter bug spray. Need certified food manager on duty at all times. Need current food permit. Need to keep hand sink free of items and needs paper towels. Clean ice machine.
Smolik's, 523 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Certified food manager must be on duty. Need food handler certificates for all employees on file. Need hand soap at front hand sink. Clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Store paper products 6 inches off floor.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Leak in ceiling. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Clean ice machine. Restroom needs air vent/exhaust fan. Replace missing floor tiles and establishment needs cleaning. Need signage at hand sink employee illness.
7 Days Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., Ste. 212, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Do not store sanitizer bucket on floor. Need food handler certificate. Can not sell unlabeled packaged drinks. Do not use cardboard on floor or under any equipment.
Aimee's Bluebird Café, 1000 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Thermometer needed for walk-in. Handwashing sink for hand washing only. Correct leak in the walk-in cooler. Label the containers. Fix floor and missing tile in backroom.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Employee drinks need lid and straw; wear cap or hairnet. Improper defrosting. Scoops need handle and store handle up. Back doors need to be sealed or keep closed.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 3. Clean inside of ice maker. Replace ceiling tile.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St.., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Keep food covered in fridge.
The Box Coffee Bar, 2916 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Needs sanitizer test strips. Current permit needs to be displayed.
Ventura's Tamales & Specialties, 702 E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Needs certified food manager at all hours of operation. Floor and ceiling tiles need to be repaired.
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill, 300 N U.S .77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 3. Date food in coolers. Scoops stored handle up.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Camp Carancahua. Demerits: 1 Stack food 6 inches off the floor in the freezer
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 1. Weather stripping on back door needs to be replaced.
Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 1. Display current food permit.
Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 1 Label containers having bulk food i.e. flour, rice, spaghetti.
Sonic Drive In No. 3751, 706 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 1. Clean ice maker.
Alphalyfe Nutrition, 115 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Brookshire Brothers No. 91, 1161 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero Pecan House Café, 114 S. Esplanade, Cuero; Keke Café, 1102 Esplanade, Cuero; M.H. Leske Oil Co., 413 S. Esplanade, Cuero; Bright Star Academy, 208 W. Putnam St., Ganado; Industrial Little League, 363 Kolle St., Inez; Cobra Field Concessions, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial ISD Softball Concession Stand, 5th Street, Vanderbilt; D's 1 Stop, 3602-A Houston Highway, Victoria; Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N E Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Jim's Big Burger, 102 Glascow St., Victoria; La Tejanita, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; New Life Nutrition, 6801 Navarro St., Ste. A, Victoria; Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 U.S. 59 S., Victoria; The "Other" Store No. 2, 1409 N.E. Water S., Victoria; The Texan No. 8, 3402 SH 185, Victoria; Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S.77-A, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St. Inspected March 22 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected March 23, with hand sink violation corrected. Continue to work on other violations.
Castro's Café Restaurant, 3494 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Inspected March 20 with 25 violations. A follow-up inspection was conducted March 21, need to install water heater. Did a second follow-up inspection on March 22, hot water violation corrected. Re-inspected March 29, leak at kitchen hand sink repaired. All violations corrected.
Roll and Coffee, 7800 N. Navarro St., Ste. 161, Victoria. Inspected March 22 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected March 29 with all violations corrected.