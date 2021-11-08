The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 3
Quick Stop Food Store, 102 E. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 18. 0ppm. Need an employee health and person hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need running water at hand wash sink. Need a use-by date on deli products. Need current permit. Do not store articles in hand sink.
Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Do not store food in thank you bags. Need to keep foods separated and protected. Cannot use over-the-counter bug spray. Need to date-label food. Do not store utensils in hand wash sink. Need to cover mop sink. Need paper towels in restroom.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Out-dated canned goods and medication. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need splash guard at mop sink. Need a certified food manager on file. Need soap and paper towels. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. 0ppm. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Valve not shutting off properly at three-compartment sink. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to post last inspection.
Vera Cruz, 3110 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Need to date-label foods stored in walk-in. Need test strips. Need to wear hair restraints. Need to designate an area for cellphones. Need to keep food products away from soap dispenser. Need to keep tea urns in a proper dishwashing area. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to weather-strip back door.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua. Demerits: 9. Expired deli products. Need a use-by date on burritos. Do not block hand sink. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor. Need to use scoops with handles.
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover food in walk-in freezer. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to unclog floor drain under ice machine. Need to weather-strip back door.
Candlewood Suites, 7103 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Weed's Sweet Shoppe, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
America's Best Value Inn, 3901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B SH 35 S., Port Lavaca; Hydration Hut, 108 N. Virginia St., Suite 3, Port Lavaca; Wal-Mart Super Center Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd, Port Lavaca; Whataburger No. 323, 1207 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Aven., Port O'Connor; Best Western Victoria Inn & Suites, 8106 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Clean Plate, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Clean Plate Commissary, 1704 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Community Action Committee, 4011 Halsey St., Victoria; Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; La Tejanita, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10923, 7105 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Super Donuts I, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., Victoria; Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 26 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 29 with most violations corrected.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 27 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 29 with most violations corrected.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 22 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 1 with most violations corrected.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 14 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 1 with most violations corrected.
The Nutrition Place, 1907 E. Red River St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 18 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 2 with all violations corrected.
