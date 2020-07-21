The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 15
Estella’s Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 31. Need to replace cracked and broken floor tiles. Need to seal holes in ceiling tiles. Floor surface under cooking area needs deep cleaning. Rice is out of temperature. Need scoops with handles. Dead roaches. Medication needs to be stored separately from food products. Walk-in fans need cleaning. Need to label food containers. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to date-label foods in coolers. Need certified food manager. Food in walk-in needs to be covered and labeled. Chicken cannot be stored over ready-to-eat foods. Tortillas cannot be wrapped in towels. Food in cooler needs to be 6 inches off the floor. Need current certified food handlers for all employees. Fridge at hand sink not holding 41 degrees or below. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to post last inspection.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 28. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Eggs from an unapproved source. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Need to store all boxes of food 6 inches off floor in freezer. Need to cover rice in dry storage. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current food handler certificates. Need to date-label food in walk-in. Cutting board needs to be easily cleanable. Need splash guard at mop sink. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost meat under running cold water or in cooler. Need to store ice scoop with handle up. Kitchen walls, ceiling tiles and floor need to be cleaned.
Yamato Hibachi and Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St., 400, Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor. Need certified foot manager. Need current food handler certificates. Need sanitizer test strip. Do not use cardboard on floor. Need to store ice scoop with handle up. Need to post certified food manager.
Stripes Store 40882H, 905 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 18. Expired products. Products need sell-by date. Need to sanitize dishes. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need mop sink. Evidence of rodents. Need to store food boxes six inches off of floor. Ice scoop must be in container and labeled. Need signage on hand sink.
Stripes Store 40887H, 2501 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Out dated medication. Out dated roller grill food items. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need hot water at mop sink. Need use-by dates on Deli Express sandwiches. Need to keep hand sink accessible. Need paper towels at back hand sink in ice room. Need to clean soda fountain machine. Need to clean ice machine in back. Need to clean ceiling tiles. Need to clean walls.
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 13. Employees need to wear hairnet. No phones in prep area. Need to wash hands when changing or putting on gloves. Cannot store raw food over ready-to-eat foods. Roaches. Need to store products 6 inches off floor in freezer and walk-in. Need thermometers in coolers. Need certified food handler certificates for kitchen staff.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Outdated milk. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Expired food handlers certificates.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Refrigerator not holding 41 or below. Need to discard any food that has been in refrigerator for more than four hours. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Need chlorine test strips. Mop sink needs cold water.
Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Outdated items in the cooler. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need chlorine test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Do not store cellphone on prep table. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need scoops with handles. Need to label flour container.
Copperfield Village, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Recommend to discard any potentially hazardous foods stored longer than four hours. Mechanical O ppm (cos). Ice machine needs to be cleaned.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Out of date foods. Need one certified food manager. Front hand sink needs paper towels. Back hand sink needs to be accessible. Need hot water. Need to clean ice machine. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface. Need to store food products 6 inches off the ground in walk-in. Need to replace ceiling tiles in the back room.
Family Dollar Store No. 5860, 3101 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Dairy coolers not holding 41 degrees or below. Recommend to discard any potentially hazardous foods stored longer than four hours. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to replace ceiling tiles. Need to fix leak over the pots aisle. Women’s restroom needs a covered trash can. Women’s restrooms needs hot water at the sink.
TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 10. Deli cooler at 61 degrees. Expired products. Need certified food manager. Certified food manager must be posted. Need to date-label White Castle products.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios. Demerits: 10. Need test strips. Need hot water at hand sink. Roaches. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store food products 6 inches off floor. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid. Need hand wash signage.
7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Hot box sandwiches not holding 135 degrees. Need to label bakery items that are packaged. Hand sink must be free of items. Cannot use cardboard on floor. Need to store all boxes 6 inches off floor in freezer.
L and L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 10. 10 ppm at three-comp sink. Need to fix leak at three-comp sink. Do not use foil on prep table. Need to finish painting wooden shelves. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Women’s restroom needs covered trash can in each stall.
Budget Inn and Suites, 203 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 8. Need to obtain certified food manager. Need test strips. Need thermometers in coolers. Evidence of roaches in pantry area. Need to clean shelves and drawers. Need more lighting. Need signage in restroom.
Bob-B-Q, 1402 Polk Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Items in fridge not holding 41 degrees or below. Need water sample kept on mobile unit. Need test strips.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua. Demerits: 7. Do not store raw chicken over ready-to-eat foods. Do not prepare chicken on cardboard. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Fan in kitchen needs to be cleaned.
Dollar General No. 3864, 604 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Expired products. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Evidence of rodents.
Little Little’s Learning Center, 51 Farm-to-Market Road 2982, Ganado. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need water sample on file. Need to date-label.
Domino’s Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Employees need to wear a hair net under visor. Need to weather strip back door.
Cuero Subway, 2104 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates on everyone else.
Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Expired medication. Expired white corn tortillas. Meat prep room needs to be cleaned.
7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need current food permit. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to wear hair restraints when preparing food.
McDonald’s, 801 S. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Nursing and Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway St., Cuero; U and I Donuts, 410 Broadway St. Cuero; Amazing Grace Learning Center and Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; Ami’s Daycare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna; Bistro Americana, 109 Ed Linn St., Edna; Broken Arrow Apothecary and More, 1005 S. Wells St., Edna; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna; Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Dairy Queen No. 14142, 1202 E. U.S. 59, Ganado; KW’s Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third St., Ganado; Play Care Academy,208 W., Putnam St., Ganado; Subway, 306 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; The Box Lunch, 146 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Whataburger No. 323, 1207 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Childhood Unplugged, 2710 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca, inspected June 29 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected July 9 with all violations corrected.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected June 26 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected July 9 with most violations corrected.
