The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING June 21
POC 475 Bar & Grill, 2441 W. Maple St., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 15. Table top not holding 41 degrees. Need time records on foods held in the table top (corrected on site). Needs sign at the salad bar. Needs soap at the hand sink. Some flies. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket. Store paper goods off the ground. Improper defrosting (corrected on site).
Inez Store, Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez. Demerits: 14. Cover food in walk-in. Need address and name on ice bags. Date food prep items. Need lid on trash can. Clean ice maker. Remove used fly zapper paper. Ice scoop needs to be stored in clean, sanitized place. Clean grill vent hood.
Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 14. Document time food left out. Label sanitizer bucket, store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Need food handlers. Date label food in coolers. Do not block hand wash sink, no paper towels. Do not use towels to store food. Store food items 6 inches off floor.
Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 14. Drawer cooler not holding 41 degrees. No time documentation. mentioned at previous inspection. Do not block hand sink. Store product minimum 6 inches off the floor. Recommend a cleaning in the deli kitchen.
Estella's Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 11. Cover food in freezer. Date label. Do not store towels in hand wash sink, do not store dishes in hand wash sink. Need hairnet/ ball cap. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket, do not use towels on floor or under clean dishes. Need scoop with handles. Post last inspection.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 10. Cover food items in the walk-in. Expired sanitizer strips. Remove dead flies. Store pizza cutter in cleaned, sanitized surface. Clean/mop floors. Replace missing ceiling tiles. Clean sink.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Food must be covered in walk-in cooler and reach-in fridge. Mechanical dishwasher needs sanitizer. Weather strip needed at back door. Follow up inspection on June 21, violations corrected.
Shipley's Do-Nuts, 2601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Cover items in the cooler. Need food handlers certificates for all employees. Employees need cap or hairnet. Wet towels to be stored in sanitizer bucket.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 5. Clean shelves in refrigeration. Keep cleaning towels in sanitizer bucket. Clean grease on the vent hood. Clean the vent hood.
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Keep records of time food is being held in the table top. Needs one certified food manager license.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Do not use trash bags to store food-use proper storage. Store food 6 inches off the floor. . Use proper thawing procedures.
Marble Slab Creamery, 6362 N. Navarro St., Demerits: 4. Certified food manager needed on duty at all times. Keep hand wash sink accessible.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 3. Clean ice machine. Repair/fix ice machine door.
Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Hand washing sink is for hand washing only.
Cimarron Express, 1402 John Stockbauer Drive. Demerits: 1. Store food items 6 inches off the floor.
J-G Poultry, 201 E. Main St. Cuero; Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna; Jacob's Animal Health Supplies, Mobile Unit, Edna; Love's Travel Stop No.297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Mc Donald's, 817 N. Wells St., Edna; Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna; The Morales Store, 10191 N. SH 111, Edna; J & J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado; Lele's, 206 N. Third St., Ganado; Texas Shaved Ice (Y) Ganado, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Point Comfort Swift, 11109 SH 35, Point Comfort; Flores Lemonade Hut, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Pit Devil BBQ, 503 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Texas Shaved Ice, Yellow Port Lavaca, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Mark's Waterfront Wienies Push Cart, Port O'Connor; Sweet Temptation, 712 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor; Rocky's Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift; Chick-Fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Flores Lemonade Hut, Mobile Unit, Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Henneke Farms, Farmer's Market, Victoria; Heritage Acres Farm, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria; J-G Farm, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Mercy House, 4409 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro, Victoria; Texas Shaved Ice, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Whataburger No. 10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna. Inspected June 5 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected June 20, needs to continue to work on violations. Will return to verify violations are corrected.