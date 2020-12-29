The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 22
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to use proper hand-washing technique. Need certified food manager. Need to date-label items in cooler. Need to keep food prep condiments separated from soaps and fragrances. All towels must be stored in sanitizer bucket. Need to repair bottom tabletop cooler door.
Dollar General No. 3477, 2215 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Expired medication. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to fix base board in men’s restroom. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid. Need to post last inspection.
Dollar General No. 19696, 1402 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need hot water in restroom. Need thermometers. Need hand-washing signage. Need first-aid kit.
Ganado Donuts, 1303 SH 172, Ganado. Demerits: 8. Need to keep times on kolaches. Need to date-label food when stored. Need to store personal belongings away from food products. Need to store flour 6 inches off the floor. Need to weather strip back door.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need a certified food manager. Need a thermometer in Starbucks cooler. Need hot water at the back sink.
L & L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
KW’s Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third St., Ganado; Lucky’s Kitchen & More, 107 E. York St., Ganado; Drifters Bar & Grill, 101 E. Broadway St., Seadrift; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Domino’s Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Karen’s Sweet Pea Cupcakery, 2515 N. Azalea St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Play Care Academy, 208 W. Putnam St., Ganado; TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez; Whataburger No. 323, 1207 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Chick-Fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway, Suite 155, Victoria; Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Cookies By Design, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria; Crossmark inside of Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Karen’s Creamery, Mobile Unit, Victoria; La Quinta Inn No. 577, 7603 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Parker’s Seafood Market, 802 E. North St., Victoria; Skateworld, 108 Monterrey Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
The Unforgrillin, 295 Jacob Road, Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 25 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Dec. 17 with all violations corrected.
Karen’s Sweet Pea Cupcakery, 2515 N. Azalea St., Victoria, inspected Dec. 21 with 1 demerit. Reinspected Dec. 21 with violation corrected.
