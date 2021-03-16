The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 10
Sharda Food Store No. 2, 1403 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 19. 0 parts per million (ppm) sanitizer. Need to wash, rinse, and sanitize. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificate. Need sanitizer test strips. Nozzles at soda fountain machine need cleaning. Need mop sink with hot and cold water.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need to store raw meats below ready-to-eat foods. Need to cover items in cooler. Sanitizer concentration too low. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need splash guard on handwashing sink. Evidence of rodents. Employees need ball caps or hairnets. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to store utensils correctly. Need to replace broken floor tiles.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 18. Need to cover food products in cooler. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Hot water pressure too low at hand-washing sink. Need a light in cooler. Need to date-label foods. Do not store utensils in hand-washing sink. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Snappy’s No. 6, 710 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 16. Outdated items. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label ice bags. Need to date-label grab n’ go items. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 15. Need to document time on food left out. Need to cover foods in cooler and freezer. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off the floor. Need to date-label. Do not use cardboard. Need to store wet towels in bucket. Need to store food products six inches off floor.
Snappy’s Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need to renew expired food handler’s certifications. Need hot water at hand sink. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store towels in sanitizer. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to post permit visible to the public.
Juanita’s Tacos, 726 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need to document time on eggs left out. Need a certified food manager. Do not store dishes in hand sink. Need to post last inspection.
Double Dave’s Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need sanitizer test strips. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need scoops with handles. Need to label containers of flour.
Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Food not cooled in proper time. Need to cover foods in cooler. Do not store food in thank you bags.
Lowe’s Super S No. 157, 1707 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. No water at three-compartment sink. No water at hand wash sink.
Golden Boy Corrals, 5102 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need one certified food manager. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to use approved defrosting method. Need to replace ceiling tile in kitchen.
Aunt Jo’s BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need one certified food manager. Need current food permit.
Ling’s Fusion Cuisine LLC, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 179, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer test strips. Employees need to wear ball caps or hair nets. Need to store spoons handle up.
Wal-Mart No. 385, 1202 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite 300, Victoria; Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria; Riverside Golf Course, 302 McCright Drive, Victoria; The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria; 5 D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; 5 D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 2.
Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 U.S. 72 W., Cuero; K N Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Maria’s Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; McDonald’s, 104 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Turkey Hollow Farm, Farmer’s Market, Cuero; Edna Little League, 2500 E. Division St., Edna; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Broadway Grocery, 205 Broadway, Nordheim; Nordheim School, 500 Broadway, Nordheim; Pfeifer Bar-B-Que, LLC, Mobile Unit, Nordheim; Loco Gringo BBQ, 1304 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway Ave., Seadrift; Back Yard Flowers & Farm, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Bubba & Hanks Beef, 772 Aloe Road N., Victoria; Henneke Farms, Farmer’s Market, Victoria; Speedy Stop Kitchen No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Turkey Hollow Farm, Farmer’s Market, Victoria; Victoria County 4H Activity Center, 259 Bachelor Drive, Victoria; Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff; BCFS Education Services Yoakum Head Start, 708 Boyle St., Yoakum; Bingo Concession at Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum; H-E-B Food Store No. 355, 201 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Hochheim Prairie Sons of Hermann — Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; Yorktown I.S.D. Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria, inspected Jan. 22 with 16 demerits. Reinspected March 5 with most violations corrected.
Snappy’s Market No. 4, 611 N. Highway 77-A, Yoakum, inspected Feb. 10 with 6 demerits. Reinspected March 4 with most violations corrected.
