The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY4
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Ground beef not in good condition out of temperature. Need to store raw meat below cooked foods. Need certified food manager. Need to date-label food in walk-in cooler and freezer. Need to repair walk-in door. Need insulation foam to be easily cleanable. Need to remove cardboard from walk-in cooler. Need to store food 6 inches off floor in walk-in freezer. Need to display certified food manager certificate. Need to display most recent inspection.
Rusty Rooster, 604 U.S.77 A, Yoakum. Demerits: 16. Need to clean and sanitize sink before defrosting uncovered food in sink. Need to cover food in freezer. Hand wash sink has slow drain. Need to replace faucets at hand wash sink. Need to repair chest freezer door. Roaches. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store food products 6 inches off floor. Need to thaw under cold running water or in cooler. Need to use scoops with handles. Need to label food containers.
The Gazebo Restaurant, 2100 N. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Need to document time on food kept out at room temperature. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to work on date-labeling. Need to wear a beard guard. Need to store wet towels in the sanitizer bucket. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
El Patron JM Inc., Mobile Unit, Cuero. Demerits: 13. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need a certified food manager on site. Flies. Need to date-label products. Need test strips. Need hand washing only sign at hand sink.
Pupusas El Tunco, 1211 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. 10 ppm at three-compartment sink. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Cannot store unapproved pesticide in establishment. Need to fix leak under hand sink. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to cover all product in coolers. Need to date-label all product in coolers. Need soap and paper towels at front hand sink.
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Condensation leaking over product. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food. Need to store product 6 inches off the ground. Need to clean splash guard over the three-compartment sink.
Pit Stop, 1501 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to renew certified food manager license. Hot water needs to be on. Need hot water at hand sinks.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 U.S. 77 A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need current food permit. Need to clean fountain drink ice dispenser. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Expired food permit. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Cannot have cellphones in prep area. Need to weather strip back door.
H & H Café & Bakery, 719 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Expired certified food manager. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to label bulk items.
El Mirador, 721 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 163, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Aces Social Club, 1800 SH 35, Suite B, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Habanero's Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Nursing & Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Keke Café, 1102 Esplanade, Cuero; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit(Cuero), Cuero; Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; Broadway Grocery, 205 Broadway, Nordheim; Pfeifer Bar-B-Que, Mobile Unit, Nordheim; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit(POC,MB,IN,AB); Port O'Connor, El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit(Pt Lavaca), Port Lavaca; Café Espresso, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Trevino's Funnel Cakes & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/ Kona Ice No. 3, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, 508 Kelly Crick (Cuero), Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, 508 Kelly Crick Road, (Port Lavaca), Victoria; Healthy Living Cottage, 416 Lott St., Yoakum; Stevens Healthcare & Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected April 21 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected May 4 with all violations corrected.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected April 14 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected April 28 with most violations corrected.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna, inspected March 30 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected May 4 with most violations corrected.
Los Rios Mexican Grill & Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected April 18 with 23 demerits. Re-inspected April 28 with most violations corrected.
Sodalis Victoria Assisted Living, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria, inspected March 29 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected May 4 with most violations corrected.
The "Other" Store No. 2, 1409 N.E. Water St., Victoria, inspected April 20 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected April 28 with most violations corrected.
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected April 28 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected April 29 with most violations corrected.
