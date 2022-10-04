The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 28
Church’s Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 23. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands properly. Hand sink not draining properly. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need to drape up spray nozzle at three-compartment sink. Do not use three-compartment sink to wash hands. Soap dispenser at hand sink not working properly. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface. Need to clean up pests. Need to clean nonfood contact surfaces. Need a garbage can with lid in restroom. Need to clean floors. Need to clean up excess water.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 21. Table top cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to keep time on items left out at room temperature. Need to cover items in walk-in cooler. Need to store raw items below ready-to-eat foods. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink in bar area. Flies in kitchen. Need to date-label items. All surfaces easily cleanable and non absorbent. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Do not store utensils between wall and sinks.
El Patron JM Inc., Mobile Unit, Cuero. Demerits: 19. Glass cooler by grill not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover foods in walk-in. Need to wash hands when entering kitchen and before preparing food. Need to use a licensed pesticide. Can not store or use over-the-counter bug spray in the facility. Need sanitizer test strips. Flies. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need screens. Propane tank needs to be mounted on unit.
Roma’s Italian Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 18. Need to label food containers. Improper handwashing. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to date-label. Need to keep hand sink in dishwasher area clear. Need paper towels and soap. Need paper towels at kitchen hand sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to clean dough mixer. Need adequate lighting in kitchen area. Need to replace ceiling tiles in front entry. Need paper towels in men’s restroom. Do not store lawn equipment in dry storage area. Need to post certified food manager.
El Dorado Taco Stand & More, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Hot-holding must be 135 degrees or above. Need to document food left out. Need to wash hands properly. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to store personal items away from food prep areas. Need a certified food manager on all shifts. Flies. All surfaces easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Employees need to wear a hairnet with visor. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 10. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label deli grab-and-go items. Need to clean outdoor ice cooler.
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 10. Ice cooler in bar area had material in cooler. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Need to date-label items in walk-in cooler. Do not put cardboard on floor in walk-in cooler.
Yorktown Inn & Suites, 949 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips. Need a current permit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Rosie’s Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 9. Need to cover all foods. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to keep back hand sink open and accessible. Need to store products six inches off the ground.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need to fix leak at hand wash sink. Need current certified food manager certification. Need current food handlers certificates. Need to clean soda dispenser.
Subway of Cuero, 2104 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 8. Need a certified food manager on all shifts. Need food handlers certificates. Need to use hand sink for handwashing only. Employees must wear a hairnet with visor. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
U & I Donuts, 410 Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need to keep time on items left out at room temperature. Cannot use cardboard on floor. Need to store personal items away from food. Need to label bulk items.
The Box Coffee Bar, 202 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Hot water not reaching proper temperature. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need sanitizer test strips.
Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Items in walk-in cooler were above 41 degrees. Walk-in cooler is not holding 41 degrees or below.
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar, Point Comfort. Demerits: 6. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not use towels to catch coffee drip. Need to repair door on ice machine. Need trash can with lid in women’s restroom.
Monterrey Café, 723 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need to date-label.
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need labels on ice bags. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean soda nozzles and ice chute on fountain drink machine.
China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to store personal foods in a designated area. Need to date-label all foods in cooler.
Bush’s Chicken — Cuero, 601 E. Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need to store personal belongings in a designated area. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to clean food residue off the sinks and floors. Need to clean up excess water. Need to weather strip back door.
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios. Demerits: 4. Need current certified food manager certification. Need a thermometer in walk-in cooler.
Cobra Corner Store, 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 4. Need current certified food manager certification. Shelves must be easily cleanable.
Leske Oil, 246 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager on all shifts. All surface easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Trinity Episcopal School, 1504 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak St., Cuero; Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita; Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Twin Pines North, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Southern Inn & Suites, 1241 W. SH 72, Yorktown. Demerits: 2.
Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; Giggles & Grins Childcare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna; The Good Taco, Mobile Unit, Edna; Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; It Doesn’t Matter, 612½ W. Devers St., Ganado; KW’s Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third, Ganado; El Mirador, 721 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Wal-Mart Super Center Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Boulevard, Port Lavaca; Ace Hardware Victoria, 5201 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Café Rey Tex Mex Restaurant, 1303 Juan Linn St., Victoria; Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria; The Chopping Block, 7010 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Trinity Advanced Learning Center, 2005 Lawndale Avenue, Victoria; Stevens Healthcare & Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero, inspected Sept. 26, with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 27 with all violations corrected.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna, inspected Sept. 22 with 23 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 23 with most violations corrected.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 21 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 22 with most violations corrected.
Leones Mexican Grill & Panaderia, 468 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 5 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 22 with all violations corrected.
Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 21 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 22 with most violations corrected.
Taco Express, 2808 A. S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 19 with 25 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 28 with most violations corrected.
Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum, inspected Sept. 7 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 26 with most violations corrected.