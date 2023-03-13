The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING March 8.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Paper towels needed at hand washing sink. Place dates on items in cooler. Clean ice makers. Label contents of storage containers. Label large container of bulk product with proper label. Evidence of dead pests. Live pest. Cover all foods. Check sanitizer in dish washer/sink for proper strength. Clean walls at wait station. Replace weather stripping at back door. Handles of bulk items need to be turned the same way. Buffet utensils need to be stored properly.
Rosie's Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 13. Cover items in cooler. Need employee health & hygiene book. Renew CFM. Need 2023 permit. Hand washing sink must be clear of items. Paper goods must be stored 6 inches off the floor.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 12. Cover items in cooler. Label spray bottle. Date items. Hand sink must be free of items. Air dry items.
Fair Bridge Inn & Suites, 2127 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 11. Label spray bottle. CFM to be posted visible to the public. Current permit needs to be posted. Hand washing sink must be clear of items. Dishes to air dry. Cloths to be stored in sanitizer bucket.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Cover food in walk in cooler. Dishwasher not reaching temp of 125 degrees. Need current CFM. Need disclosure on menu. Follow up inspection on March 8, dishwasher reaching proper temperature. Continue to work on other violations.
U & I Donuts, 410 Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 9. Document times on items at room temperature. Cover items in cooler. Date items. Label containers
Shield Baur Investment, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Out-dated bacon. Need employee health policy. 1 Need CFM on duty. Restrooms needs soap.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Do not store items directly in thank you bags. Items must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Store scoops with the handle facing up. Backdoor weather stripping needs to be corrected.
Fastop Food Store No. 2, 1801 Delmar Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Out-dated can goods and eggs. Need to install 3-compartment sink with indirect plumbing.
Church's Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 3. Print food handler licenses. Clean backroom shelving and ice from walk in freezer floor.
POC 475 Bar & Grill, 2441 W. Maple St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 3. Table top not holding 41 degrees
Bush's Chicken – Cuero, 601 E. Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Hairnet needed with visor. Weather stripping must be fixed at the backdoor.
Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412, Edna. Demerits: 2. Clean ice machine
Leones Mexican Grill & Panaderia, 468 SH 35 S. Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Need food handlers certifications for all other employees.
The Office Bar & Grill, 2530 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 2. Need a mop sink
Central Station Bar and Grill, 216 W. May St., Yoakum. Demerits: 1. Label bulk items.
Rainbo Sno H.T., Mobile Unit, Bloomington; McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero; Rainbo Sno Promaster, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero; Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna; Giggles & Grins Childcare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna; H-E-B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna; INK- Innovative Network of Knowledge, 2500 E. Division St., Edna; El Mirador, 721 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; PoJo's, 815 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Walgreens No. 12494, 1302 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Wal-Mart Super Center Store No.1098, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca; Loco Gringo BBQ, 1304 W. Adams Ave. Port O’Connor; Marty's Landing, 31 N. Byer St., Port O’Connor; Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria; Café Rey Tex Mex Restaurant, 1303 Juan Linn St., Victoria; La Luz Del Mundo, 902 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Rainbo Sno Promaster, Mobile Unit, Victoria; VISD Aquatics Center, 1006 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0
Re-inspection
Kikko Ramen & Poke, 7905 N. Navarro St. Ste. 200, Victoria. Inspected Feb. 2 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8 dishwasher not fixed. Re-inspected Feb. 13, need to raise the temperature of water heater. Re-inspected March 6, with all violations corrected.