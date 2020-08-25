The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 19
Raven’s At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need thermometer in table top cooler. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store sanitizer bucket off the floor. Ice scoop needs to be stored with handle up. Vent in men’s restroom not working. Need to do a general cleaning of restaurant facilities.
Art’s Food Truck, 449 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Julio’s Roasted and Sno Cones, 419 N. Ann St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Football Concession, 805 Broadway St., Cuero; Bauer Exhibit Building, 186 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca; Bethel Assembly of God, 305 Warehouse St., Port Lavaca; America’s Best Value Inn, 3901 Houston Highway, Victoria; Walgreen’s No. 07963, 2906 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Coahuila, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca, inspected July 31 with 7 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 17 with all violations corrected.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, inspected July 22 with 29 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 14 with all violations corrected.
