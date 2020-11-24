The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 18
Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 25. Outdated milk. Need to store food 6 inches off freezer floor. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler certificates on file. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap at hand sink. Do not block hand sink. Ice machine needs cleaning. Need to clean up dead ants. Women’s restroom needs vent. Ceiling tiles need to be cleaned or replaced. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway St., Seadrift. Demerits: 20. Need time documentation on foods left at room temperature. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to store raw chicken on the bottom shelf. Dishwasher must reach 120 degrees. Need to correct concentration of sanitizer. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Expired food handler certificates. Need to use proper cooling method. Ice scoop needs to be stored with handle up. Flies observed. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor.
Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 19. Do not place food products next to paper towels. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need current food handlers. Need to date label. Need thermometer in cooler. Need current food permit. Need to store food products six inches off the floor. Need to defrost under running cold water or in cooler. Do not store knives inside tabletop.
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 17. Need to keep time documented on food left out at room temperature. Do not store food in thank you bags. Need to cover flour container. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Need to clean walls by three-compartment sink and mop sink. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net.
Victoria’s Kitchen, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to store food six inches off floor. Do not store tortillas in thank you bags. Raw chicken must be stored separate from other raw meat. Need a certified food manager. Do not wash hands at three-compartment sink. Need food handler certificates on file. Tabletop needs thermometer. Hand sink for hand washing only. Wooden surfaces need to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Mop sink for mop use only. Need to defrost meat under cold running water or in cooler. Need to post last inspection visible to public. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Improper cooling time and temperature. True two-door glass not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak at handwash sink. Need hot water at handwash sink. Need to date label.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 14. Sanitizer bucket 0ppm. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Flies. Dead roach. Need to weather strip or seal back door. Need to repair leaking toilet in men’s restroom.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to cover all items in cooler. Employees need food handler certifications. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean inside ice machine. Employee drinks need to be separated from food prep area. Need to use approved thawing method. Women’s restroom needs covered trashcan.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees or higher. Need to use three-compartment sink until dishwasher is fixed. Flies. Do not block hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Dead bugs and droppings. Need to store towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to use scoops with handles. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Need to seal all openings.
Sakura Victoria LLC, 6306 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to keep time and temperature documentation on hot-hold items left at room temperature. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to store items six inches off the floor. Need to keep hand sink clear. Flies observed. Employee items need to be stored separately from food for public consumption.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 9. Do not store food in thank you bags. 0ppm. Need to wash dishes using all three steps wash/rinse/sanitize. Do not use cardboard on floor. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net.
Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to label ice bags. Need to clean ice machine. Need paper towels in restroom.
Wagon Train Restaurant, 145 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store sanitizer bucket six inches off floor. Need to clean ice machine. No personal item in prep area. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Do not place food items next to hand wash sink. Do not cover foods with towels.
Quick Way / White’s BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. True three-door not holding 41 degrees or below. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Utensils in tabletop not properly stored.
Baskin Robbins, 7104 N. Navarro St., Suite D No. 1, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to store items six inches off floor in freezer. Need current food handler certificates for employees. Need hair net with visor. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. Highway 35 B, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Do not place raw foods over ready-to-eat foods. Need to date label.
Country Slaughter House, 3857 Burroughsville Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager. Need certified food handlers. Dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt pad.
Kelli’s Cajun Kitchen, 300 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. No hot water. Need current permit.
Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B State Highway 35 S, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Family Dollar Store No. 6217, 609 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Mama’s Kitchen, 31 N. Byers Drive, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 2.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Jack in the Box No. 4780, 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Calhoun County I.S.D. Concession Stand, 705 N. Nueces St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Red Dot Grocery, 314 Evers St., Cuero; The TexInn Hotel & Suites, 2127 N. Esplande St., Cuero; Big Bear Shrimp & Seafood, 2241 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Calhoun Sandettes Concession, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 419 W. Center St., Port Lavaca; Salty Seafood Shack, 732 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Cobra Den, 5th St., Vanderbilt; Dairy Queen, 207 N. Moody St., Victoria; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Huvar’s Artisan Market & Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria; New Wine Fellowship Ministries, 1101 E. Nueces St., Victoria; Quail Creek MUD Room, 515 Chukar Drive, Victoria; Sonic — Navarro Inc. Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St., Victoria; T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department, 25225 US Highway 77 N., Yoakum; Jenny’s Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Ganado Café, 118 South 3rd St., Ganado, inspected Nov. 10 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 17 with most violations corrected.
Kelli’s Cajun Kitchen, 300 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 12 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 13 with most violations corrected.
Burger Nation (four 13,LLC), 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria, inspected Nov. 9 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 13 with most violations corrected.
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected Nov. 5 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 13 with most violations corrected.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria, inspected Nov. 9 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 16 with most violations corrected.
Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 5 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 13 with most violations corrected.
