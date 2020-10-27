The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 21
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 23. Need to keep time on items left out at room temperature. Expired items. Need to store raw chicken below ready-to-eat foods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificates. Need thermometers in coolers. Need paper towels at back hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non absorbent. Dead roaches behind grill. Need to label items out of original container. Need to fix vent in women’s restroom.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 15. Expired medication. Dented cans. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips. Need 2020 permit. Need to store items six inches off of the floor. Need to replace ceiling tile over ice machine. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Empire Bar & Grill LLC, 6908 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Coolers not holding 41 degrees or below. Freezer not below 0 degrees. Food not stored in a manner that prevents contamination. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Quick Stop Food Store, 102 E. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Need proper labeling on ice bags. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs food handlers certificates. Need test strips. Need current food permit.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E Highway 59, Ganado. Demerits: 11. Tabletop not holding proper temperature. Expired food. Need to store raw items below ready-to-eat items. Need test strips.
May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Coca Cola cooler ambient temperature at 50 degrees. Do not use thank you bags in cooler. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to fix leak at mop sink. Need to fix air vent in restroom.
The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 11. Need to cover all items in cooler. Three-compartment sink needs to reach 110 degrees to 120 degrees. Need to date-label all items in coolers. Need to remove cardboard from floor. Only store food utensils near food. Need to store all items six inches off the floor.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need to cover food in cooler. Need certified food manager. Need to date-label food. Need to place wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoops with handles.
Yorktown Inn & Suites, 949 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits; 10. Ware wash sink must reach 120 degrees before opening to serve. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 9. Need to cover foods in cooler. Three-comp sink at 98 degrees. Hand sink in kitchen not reaching 100 degrees. Hand sink in restroom not reaching 100 degrees. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet.
Chuck’s BBQ, 1107 Highway 35 S, Point Comfort. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current water sample. Need to keep screen door closed to prevent flies.
Chuck Machacek, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a current water sample. Need to keep the mobile unit door screened in if left open.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N Highway 77A, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Dishwasher running at 109 degrees. Need to cover all foods in cooler and fridge. Need to thaw items under cool running water or in cooler.
Sonic Drive-In, 411 S. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to clean ice machine. Need to sanitize ice scoop container. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Times Market No. 105, 312 E. Travis St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Expired food products. Need hand wash sink by ice bagging area.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 5. Need to clean ice machine. Do not block hand sink near ice machine. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
Riverside Stadium Concession Stand, 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to fix leak under the three- compartment sink. Need hot water at the bathroom sinks.
Dollar General No. 2513, 5106 Navarro St., Suite B, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
EATZ Café, 101 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Lowe’s Super S No. 157, 1707 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
Krab Kingz Seafood On The Go LLC, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dollar General No. 3448, 304 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Dollar Tree No. 5396, 3801 Houston Highway, Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
K N Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway St., Cuero; McDonald’s, 104 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit (Cuero), Cuero; Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; H-E-B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Dollar General No. 14371, 308 N. 3rd St., Ganado; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Port O’Connor, Magnolia Beach, Indianola, Alamo Beach; Miller Seafood Co. Inc., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit (Port Lavaca), Port Lavaca; Industrial Elementary East, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial High School, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Junior High School, No. 3 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Drive, Victoria; Best Western Victoria Inn & Suites, 8106 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; DaCosta Hermann Sons Home Association, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria; Double Dave’s Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Fossati’s Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; La Rosita Bakery, 206 W. Water St., Victoria; Organic Emporium, 2918 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6403 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria; Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10923, 7105 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway, 4008 U. S. Highway 59-N, Victoria; Subway — Oak Hill, 3633 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite 300, Victoria; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; Trinity Episcopal School, 1504 North Moody St., Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice-1, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Whataburger No. 10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; BBQ Café LLC, 252 State Highway 72 E, Yorktown; Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown; Leske Oil, 246 E. Main St., Yorktown; Southern Inn & Suites, 1241 W State Highway 72, Yorktown; Demerits: 0
RE-INSPECTIONS
Mc Donald’s, 817 N. Wells St., Edna, inspected Oct. 5 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 20 with most violations corrected.
Primo’s Quik Stop, 1100 Highway 59 W, Ganado, inspected Oct. 5 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 20 with most violations corrected.
Empire Bar & Grill LLC, 6908 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 15 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 21 with most violations corrected.
Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 23 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 15 with most violations corrected.
Wings Galore, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 12 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 15 with most violations corrected.
Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum, inspected Oct. 13 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 21 with all violations corrected.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Oct. 20 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 20 with most violations corrected.
