The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 23
Froggy’s Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 27. Walk-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. 3-door glass cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time of food kept out at room temperature. Need to discard food that has been in walk-in cooler over four hours. Dishwasher is not reaching 120 degrees. 0ppm in sanitizer bucket. Need to remove gloves and wash hands after touching cellphones. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Outdated test strips. Do not use cardboard on the floor. Do not eat in prep areas. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need to store ice bags 6 inches off the floor in the freezer. Scoops need handles. Need to label containers of flour.
JR’S Shell, 3702 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Expired products. Soap not available at any sink to wash hands properly. Employees need food handler certification. Need sanitizer test strips. Blocked hand sink. Need to properly stock hand sink with soap and paper towels. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean drink dispensers. Three-compartment sink not accessible. Need to install a mop sink. Need to store paper products 6 inches off of floor in dry storage. Need vent in restroom. Air conditioning vent needs to be cleaned. Need to clean floor in backrooms. Need to replace ceiling tiles. Need soap in restroom. Need a covered trashcan in restroom. Need to post previous inspection. Need employee handwashing sign in restroom.
Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Cold box for creamers not holding 41 degrees or below. Need time and temperature documentation on milk and creamers in cold box. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to keep food handlers to show at time of inspection. Gnats around ice machine area. Hand sink by ice machine needs to be clear and open for use at all times.
Edna Country Club, County Road 301, Edna. Demerits: 11. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips. Need current permit posted. Cannot use three-compartment sink as hand sink. Need to replace faucet at hand sink to reach all compartments. Need trash cans with lids in women’s restroom.
Denny’s Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover food in coolers. Sanitizer concentration too high. Need soap at hand sink. Employees in food prep area need ball cap or hairnet. Need to clean floor around wall edge. Need “hand washing only” sign at all hand sinks.
St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Sanitizer concentration too high. Need correct sanitizer test strips.
McDonald’s No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna Junior High School, 505 W. Gayle St., Edna; Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria; O’Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria; Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin Avenue, Victoria; VISD — Torres Elementary, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Linnville Grind & Churn, 468 SH 35 S, Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 12 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 17 with most violations corrected.
BCFS Education Services Head Start Red River, 2102 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 15 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 23 with all violations corrected.
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina, 7800 N. Navarro St. No. 391, Victoria, inspected Sept. 16 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 23 with most violations corrected.
Memorial Stadium Concession, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, inspected Sept. 15 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 23 with all violations corrected.
