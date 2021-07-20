The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 14
McDonald’s No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. 0 parts per million (ppm) at bucket. Need new hose for three-compartment sink. Do not use water bottles for employee drinks. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need hand-washing sign at all hand sinks.
Domino’s Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time on items left out at room temperature. Need to label cornmeal.
El Rodeo 2 x 2, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to keep bag of flour closed. Need to store cut onion in cooler. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoops with handles. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1206 S. Depot St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need sanitizer test strips.
Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Café Rey Tex Mex Restaurant, 1303 Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Denny’s Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected July 1 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected July 14 with most violations corrected.
Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria, inspected June 16 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected July 12 with most violations corrected.
Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 U.S. 59-S, Victoria, inspected July 2 with 25 demerits. Re-inspected July 14 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.