The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 27
M & J Restaurant, 1901 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Do not use trash bags to store food. Do not store bowls over uncovered food in cooler. 0ppm sanitizer bucket. Need to label all sanitizer buckets. Need to date-label food items. Need current food permit. Need paper towels. Need to store dry goods 6 inches off floor.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. True two-door not holding proper cold temperature. 0 ppm. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need hot water. Need thermometer. Need permit. Need hand wash sink.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 14. Need to cover foods in walk-in cooler. Need to cover foods on wire racks in kitchen. Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees or higher. Need to date-label items in walk-in cooler. Do not block hand sink. Do not use cardboard on the floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need hot water in men's restroom.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 9. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to date-label foods. Do not block hand wash sink. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor. Need to use scoops with handles.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway Ave., Seadrift. Demerits: 9. Need to document time and temperature of foods left out. Need to cover foods in walk-in. Need food handlers certification. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Table tops and glass cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need a thermometer in table top. Need to store plastic containers 6 inches off the floor. Need to label large containers of bulk foods. Need to clean shelving. Need to clean walls by walk-in cooler. Need to clean steam table. Need to clean grill.
Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Walk-in cooler not reaching 41 degrees or below. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoop with handle for flour station.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need food handler certificates on file. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean walls.
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need current permit. Do not pour drinks down hand sink. Do not block hand sink. Need to store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak in walk-in cooler.
Victoria's Kitchen, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to fix the leak at the mop sink. Need paper towels at the hand sink, corrected on site.
Dollar Tree No. 5396, 3801 Houston Highway, Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
A O.K.'s, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca; H-E-B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Kelli's Cajun Kitchen, 300 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Sharkies Bar & Grill, 1307 W. Jefferson Ave., Port O'Connor; St. Patrick Catholic Church, 302 W. Cleveland Ave., Seadrift; J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria; Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 0330, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Alpha Nutrition, 210 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Corner Stop, 1011 N. U.S. 77 A, Yoakum; Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
The Green Table, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected Sept. 27 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 21 with most violations corrected.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O'Connor, inspected Oct. 25 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27 with most violations corrected.
Dick's Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway Ave., Seadrift, inspected Oct. 6 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 25 with all violations corrected.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 15 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27 with most violations corrected.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 20 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27 with most violations corrected.
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 14 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 22 with most violations corrected.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Oct. 7 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27 with most violations corrected.
Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 28 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 22 with most violations corrected.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 13 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27 with most violations corrected.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum, inspected Oct. 15 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27 with most violations corrected.
