The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 14
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 27. Need to keep time documented on items left out at room temperature. Do not store meat directly in thank you bags. Need to cover food in walk-in. Need to store raw fish below cheese. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need food handlers certificate. Flies and gnats. Need to date-label items. Need to fix paper towel dispenser at hand sink. Do not block hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable. Medication needs to be in an assigned area. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store items 6 inches off of the floor. Scoops need handles. Need to store scoops with handles up. Need light shields in kitchen.
Victoria’s Café, 3405 U. S. 59-N, Victoria. Demerits: 22. Need to keep time on items left out at room temperature. Cannot store beef and chicken on the same shelf. Need to cover items in the walk-in cooler. Need to date-label items. Need hot water at front hand sink. Do not store items in mop sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to label bulk items. Need to paint or seal rusted stainless steal table. Need to clean restroom air vents. Need to refill first aid kit.
Wings Galore, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to store raw chicken below all items in cooler. Sanitizer concentration too strong. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates printed and available onsite. Need sanitizer test strips. All employees in kitchen need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Wooden board in freezer door handles, use of storage rack as food prep surface. Need to use approved thawing method. Need to post last inspection, permit and certified food manager visible to public.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to document time on items left out at room temperature. Need to cover items in walk-in cooler. Hand washing cannot be done in the three-compartment sink. Need to date-label items. All surfaces must be easily cleanable non-absorbent. Drinks must have lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to clean walls. Need to seal the floor.
Snappy’s Market No. 5, 2004 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 15. Need to discard items in cooler that is not working that need to be refrigerated. Need to label spray bottles. Need food handlers certificate on file. Need to date-label box of sausage and ham sandwiches. Need to clean ice machine. Scoops need handles. Need to replace missing floor tiles. Need paper towels in the women’s restroom.
Christine Ocean Seafood & Grill, 3402 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to store raw beef below cheese and other items. Do not store items in the hand sink. Do not block the hand sink. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Mop sink needs to be connected. Mop sink needs to be covered. Need to label area used to store employee food. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store items 6 inches off the walk-in cooler floor. Scoops need handles. Need to fix light in walk-in freezer.
Backwoods Soul Food, 918 Conti Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak under hand sink. Need one certified food manager. Hot water not working. Need current food permit.
Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 12. Need to cover all items in cooler. Sanitizer concentration too low at dishwasher and three-compartment sink. Need to date-label all items in cooler. Need to clean ice machine. Knives stored between counter and wall. Need to use only food approved containers. Need to clean floors in walk-in cooler.
Maximus, 1901 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to fix leak under mop sink. Need to clean ice machine. Front ice machine box cannot be used to store ice over the hoses. Needs to install a three-compartment sink.
Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to cover all items in cooler and freezer. Need to clean ice machine.
Grandy’s, 4201 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen, 12737 SH 185, Bloomington; Organic Emporium, 105 C L Duckett Drive Suite C, Cuero; Love’s Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Industrial Elementary West, 599 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S, Inez; Joe’s Fina Station, U.S. 87, Placedo; Anna’s Tacos & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Ling’s Fusion Cuisine, 7800 N. Navarro No. 179, Victoria; Speedy Stop Kitchen No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Stroman Middle School, 3002 E. North St., Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; BCFS Education Services Yoakum Head Start, 708 Boyle St., Yoakum; H-E-B Food Store No. 355, 201 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Haven Pizza, 123 W. May St., Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected Oct. 6 with 34 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 9 with most violations corrected.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected Oct. 6 with 23 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 9 with most violations corrected.
Primo’s Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W, Ganado, inspected Oct. 5 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 13 with most violations corrected.
Juanita’s Tacos, 726 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 7 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 12 with most violations corrected.
Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 6 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 13 with most violations corrected.
Wendy’s No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Oct. 7 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 12 with most violations corrected.
