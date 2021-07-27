The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING July 21
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Cooler reading above 41 degrees Fahrenheit; keep time/temperature documentation on items at room temperature; cover all items in cooler; date label prepped items; store wet towels in sanitizer; improper defrosting method; maintenance on physical facilities.
The Texan # 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero, Demerits: 10. Store raw meat below ready to eat foods; discard out of date product; post allergen disclosure; employees need ball cap/hairnet in food prep area; store wet towels in sanitizer; product on the floor; label bulk dry storage container; post certified food manager visible to the public.
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande, Victoria, Demerits: 10. Cooler reading above 41 degrees Fahrenheit; store raw meat correctly; renew expired food handler certifications; evidence of pests; drink stored in ice machine.
Dollar General No. 21462, 9569 U.S. 87, Victoria, Demerits: 8. Milk needs to be held at cooler temperature; expired items; need employee health and personal hygiene handbook; need bodily fluid kit.
VSL Victoria, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, Demerits: 8. Cover all items in cooler; expired sanitizer test strips; all surfaces must be easily cleanable, non-absorbent; store wet towels in sanitizer
7-Eleven No. 36512 H, 3302 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, Demerits: 5. Out-dated medication; need paper towels at back hand sink; food and ice obtained from approved source; good condition, safe; adequate handwashing facilities; accessible and properly supplied, used;
Church's Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande, Victoria, Demerits: 5. Need current food handler certificates on file; need sanitizer test strips; women's restroom needs paper towels.
Bush's Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria, Demerits: 3. Clean ice machine; do not store box of paper products on floor.
Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ, Mobile Unit Victoria, Demerits: 3. Need current water sample.
Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2 Need current food handler certificates on file.
Bright Stars Learning Academy, 402 E, Guadalupe St., Victoria, Demerits: 2. Need thermometer in refrigerator; thermometers provided, accurated, and calculated; chemical/thermal test.
Cimarron Crossing, 13515 U.S. 87 N., Victoria, Demerits: 2. Cheese needs to be at 41 degrees.
Express Mart, 111 E. Morgan St., Cuero; Cicada Catering Company Mobile Unit, Edna; Charlie's Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; Cicada Catering Company, Mobile Unit Victoria; Clean Plate, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Mumphord's Place Barbecue, 1202 E. Juan Linn, Victoria; Demerits: 0
Reinspection:
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina 391 Victoria Mall, Victoria. Inspected June 29 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected July 16, all violations corrected.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria, inspected June 30 with 8 demerits; re-inspected July 15 all violations corrected.
